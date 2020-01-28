Astonishing Ski Images from a Globetrotting Photographer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photographer and writer Mary McIntyre travels the world on bikes, skis, and running shoes. Movement is her catalyst for connection. Since getting her first passport when she was 3 months old, she’s been on the go—in search of people, places, and stories. McIntyre spends her days exploring the Wasatch mountains she calls home, but branches out to the Himalaya, Andes, and many lesser-known ranges in-between to document the diversity of human experience through narrative and imagery.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.