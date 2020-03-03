Fleeting moments of ethereal beauty top the list of Things a Ski Photographer Hopes For, with cheques in the mail (yes, cheques, plural) coming in a close second.

Yet when these brief moments of sublime light do appear, most times you need someone to help add context to the situation or environment. And that is the job of your partner. However, a partner is more than a model, a moving mannequin who you direct into your frame. They play a more vital role than that.

They pick you up because your car broke down. Maybe they pay for your breakfast at the local coffee shop (hence the need for cheques). They say yes to your wild adventure idea, even though you are only ‘pretty sure it goes.’ They tell jokes during the long hours on the skintrack, break trail when your legs are tired, or dig you out of that tree well.

Partners are an essential piece to almost every ski photograph ever taken and personally, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help of all my partners over the years. So all I want to say is…. did you see where I threw that snowball? Go make a turn on that spot and don’t mess it up. Thank you.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

