This is the third installment of our favorite photos from the 2020 Photo Annual. Nothing comes close to the beauty captured by Powder’s contributing photographers. Selected by Director of Photography David Reddick, these are the cream of the crop. Subscribe here to get the best photography in skiing sent right to your door.
McKenna Peterson likes to play mini golf on hard mode. Haines Alaska.
Jay Wilder haunts the forests of Akakura Kanko, Myoko Kogen, Japan.
Joel Pollinger demonstrates the successor to the Arlberg Technique: the Advanced French Fry. Werfen, Salzburg, Austria
We used to do this on our staircase. At home. In our sleeping bags. Tom Ritsch shows us how it's done. Sarajevo, BiH.
If you're not first you're last. Skier Jonathon Spitzer is the one exception to that rule. Wasatch backcountry, Utah.
Seth Gillis and Zanny Venner getting their daily dose of type two fun. Sometimes you've got to grin and bear it. Wedge Mountain, British Columbia.
