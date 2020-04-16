This is the final installment of our favorite photos from the 2020 Photo Annual. Nothing comes close to the beauty captured by Powder’s contributing photographers. Selected by Director of Photography David Reddick, these are the cream of the crop. Subscribe here to get the best photography in skiing sent right to your door.

Jacob Wester and André Dalkarl play pirate on the Mer de Glace.

Tom Winter's either on really skinny skis, or in really deep snow. Either way, we're envious over here.

Josh Daiek looks like the kid who's about to fail the marshmallow test.

Photographer Darcy Bacha told us that, inching out onto a precipice to take this shot—on his stomach—he was overwhelmed with vertigo. Us too, Darcy, congrats on Photo of the Year.

Not one to skip chores, Mike Henitiuk cheerfully volunteered to fluff the pillows.

Sage Cattabriga-Alosa speeds down to dinner. Norway's winter race against darkness starts at noon.

