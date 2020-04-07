This is the first of four installments of our favorite photos from the 2020 Photo Annual. Nothing comes close to the beauty captured by Powder’s contributing photographers. Selected by Director of Photography David Reddick, these are best of the best. Subscribe here to get the best photography in skiing sent right to your door.

Lynsey Dyer may not be able to pull a rabbit out of a hat, but she does a good disappearing act. Jackson backcountry, WY.

Jacob Wester shows off for the tourists gaping from the Aiguille du Midi viewing platform.

Where did he come from? Where will he go? Where did he come from Cottonwood Joe? Err... Carston Oliver.

Alex Hackel sprucing up the place with new wall art—Kiruna, Sweden.

Close your eyes. You're there, aren't you? William Larsson skiing in Engelberg, Switzerland.

Do-do that hoodoo that you do so well—Dan Rihm picks his way through Iron County, Utah.

