Growing up skiing the icy slopes and snow-covered sand dunes of Michigan, I never expected to be living and working at the foot of Utah’s Snowbasin, let alone traveling the world to shoot ski photos. But the glitz and glamor of Utah’s eighth-largest city is nothing without skiers who share my passion. For every click of the shutter, we spent hours together—toes freezing waiting for just the right light. Laughing and telling stories through gritted teeth. Here are a few of my favorite moments—captured the instant the sun peeked from behind that cloud and a skier—now a friend—slashed exactly where I threw my snowball.
