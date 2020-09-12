Growing up skiing the icy slopes and snow-covered sand dunes of Michigan, I never expected to be living and working at the foot of Utah’s Snowbasin, let alone traveling the world to shoot ski photos. But the glitz and glamor of Utah’s eighth-largest city is nothing without skiers who share my passion. For every click of the shutter, we spent hours together—toes freezing waiting for just the right light. Laughing and telling stories through gritted teeth. Here are a few of my favorite moments—captured the instant the sun peeked from behind that cloud and a skier—now a friend—slashed exactly where I threw my snowball.

Madison Ostergren skiing some iconic cold smoke conditions at Grand Targhee resort. The next day a storm rolled in and we got stuck in Targhee for 3 days because of road closures. We were okay with that.

Johan Jonsson shaking up the snow globe in Murren, Switzerland. The light was in and out all day and we waited for over an hour to get the light on this shot. Well worth the wait.

Johan Jonsson in Murren, Switzerland, the prettiest little ski area in the world.

Marcus Caston doing his thing in the Purcell mountains of Golden, BC. This was my first trip with Marcus and we became fast friends, especially after he saw this shot.

Madison Ostergren making a classic turn under the TITLIS tramway in Engelberg on her first day skiing in Europe.

Kaylin Richardson trying to find the bottom of this turn during an early, cold morning on Teton Pass, Wyoming. This was the last day of a storm cycle and the only time we saw the sun during that trip.

Marcus Caston under the moody skies and towering peak of The Jungfrau in the background. Murren, Switzerland.

An early season morning at Alta with cold snow rarely disappoints. Just ask Marcus Caston. We couldn’t help but laugh at how unexpected and how good this was.

The light was changing fast. We were filming for another project and while we waited to set up the next shot, I remember Mattias Hargin and I looked at one another with a shared look of powder photography panic. He said, “right on the ridge, in the light.” “Exactly,” I replied.

Marcus Caston hitting the mark even and enjoying every second of it. LCC, Utah. This was a classic sleeper day. Not much snow forecasted, but bottomless when we showed up.

Marcus Caston during, what can feel like, a typical day up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Forrest Jillson skiing in one of the more spectacular mountain cathedrals I've ever seen. Not many people get to experience the Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park like this.

Madison Ostergren experiencing the magic of Murren, Switzerland. The ski area has all of these little wooden shacks and homes scattered throughout the resort. It was hard not to shoot every building.

