I’ve been really lucky that there are so many women rippers who love skiing at Alta. What’s not to love about the Wasatch? Deep pow makes people very happy, almost giddy. Seems like the last few years the scene here is more hectic than ever, and even though skiers are in high demand I can still usually find two or three people to shoot. Sometimes I get a bit anxious trying to get things rolling, especially on one of those few days that it’s obviously the best snow of the season. We’re usually having fun and things almost always work out. That’s what you get when you shoot the greatest snow on Earth. And it’s always fun to have some female energy in the mix.