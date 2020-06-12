Zoya Lynch is an award-winning photographer & filmmaker based in Revelstoke British Columbia. Photography allows Lynch to translate her deep reverence for the natural world through a tapestry of light-filled moments. She seeks to combine the wilderness and stories of human connection, achievement, and wonder.

As both an athlete and an artist, Lynch’s camera has led her on expeditions to far-off mountain ranges in Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Alaska, New Zealand, Japan, South America, and Europe. She also focuses on the forests, streams, and peaks that surround her home in Revelstoke, BC.

Lynch studied Documentary Film Production at Langara College, which led her to work on several film projects. Most recently, she directed and edited a 10-minute film titled “Kindred”, which was an official selection at the Banff Mountain Film Festival in 2018.

Lynch loves all aspects of photography, from the summit shot to the quiet moments in-between.