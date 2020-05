Residing in Rossland, British Columbia, Ashley Voykin quietly documents the landscapes and terrain each winter at Red Mountain Resort. Voykin began shooting for Red at the age of 19, after taking the plunge into professional photography. Three years later she continues to create work spanning multiple genres, with a focus on small towns, big mountains, and exploring those spaces—with nature and the outdoors always at the forefront of her imagery.

Get some rest, there's plenty more fresh snow left for tomorrow.

During Powder Week at Red, we happened upon stashes days after the storm. Mike Hopkins doesn't need luck.

Jeremy Harvey knows just how to style the home hill.

Mike Hopkins knows that at Red, timing isn't so important. Powder lasts for days and days after a storm.

Jeremy Harvey hits the Nos like he's getting away with something...

Jeff Ashton proves photo pow isn't always untracked. You get what you get and you don't get upset.

Sitting above steep, fall-line terrain full of natural hits, trees, and features, Red's Motherlode Chair is a sight for sore eyes.

