Photographer Sam Watson grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. He began skiing at an early age, quickly realizing how lucky he was to grow up in a skiing mecca. Watson got into photography through a class at the University of Utah and started shooting skiing for assignments for class. He started trying to sell his photos shortly after and discovered that photography is an incredibly rewarding way to marry skiing and work. After shooting skiing in many amazing places, he still calls Utah home. It’s his favorite place to be when the skiing is good, and says “There’s just something special about being home.”
