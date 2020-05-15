12 Reasons Why This is Ski Photography's Dream Team

Photographer Sam Watson grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. He began skiing at an early age, quickly realizing how lucky he was to grow up in a skiing mecca. Watson got into photography through a class at the University of Utah and started shooting skiing for assignments for class. He started trying to sell his photos shortly after and discovered that photography is an incredibly rewarding way to marry skiing and work. After shooting skiing in many amazing places, he still calls Utah home. It’s his favorite place to be when the skiing is good, and says “There’s just something special about being home.”

Sam Cohen, Wasatch Mountains, Utah. I could pick out Lone Star Taqueria (my favorite après ski Mexican restaurant) from the top of this run. I think heaven must look something like this—5,000 feet of vert of perfect powder between me and my impending XL-sized plate of nachos.

Willie Nelson, Hokkaido, Japan. This was Willie’s first time skiing the avalanche barriers of Japan. We had heard that it may or may not be illegal to ski them, so we strategically hit them and left. The next day we drove past these same barriers, and the access points to them were blocked off with yellow tape.

Unidentified skiers, Wasatch Mountains, Utah. I am not sure who these three amigos are, but I’m glad they followed our aesthetic skin track. After this photo, we had to hustle to continue breaking trail so they didn’t catch up to us and ski our line first!

Pep Fujas, Wasatch Mountains, Utah. “Light’s good, do anything!” I’ve looked up to Pep ever since I was interested in skiing. Which is as far back as my memory goes. I feel very lucky whenever we ski or shoot together, the guy is a legend.

Sam Cohen, Wasatch Mountains, Utah. This line is called “Edge of the World” and it is a classic Utah run. Sam Cohen skis it in good Wasatch Wiggle style.

Andrew Pollard, Mt. Baker, Washington. Good light is the most important element of a great photo. This light is some of the best I’ve ever had.

Karl Fostvedt, Chad’s Gap, Alta, Utah. This was the final hit of the day during Tanner Hall’s famous redemption session on Chad’s. Karl showed up late and asked Tanner if he could hit it. Tanner said "Of course." Karl sessioned the thing solo for four hits, landing everything. This cork 10 was the most impressive thing I’ve seen on skis. The thing is, I’m certain Karl would have hit the jump even if no one else was up there.

Rob Aseltine, Wasatch Mountains, Utah. This photo is from a popular run that is challenging to ski fresh, as the masses usually get to it first thing in the morning. Rob and I broke trail all the way to the top and skied it in the deepest conditions we ever had, all without a soul in sight.

Willie Nelson, Hokkaido, Japan. The birch forests of Japan are magical. Bottomless snow only enhances the experience.

Andrew Pollard, Mt. Baker, Washington. This is tied for my favorite silhouette photo I’ve shot. This photo reminds me of a dream. Some sights I see in the mountains are things I’ll never forget, but I’m always glad to have my camera on hand to have evidence of the memory.

Thayne Rich, Esplanade Range, BC, Canada. Thayne has been one of my good friends ever since we met playing little league soccer. He was one of those people who is incredibly good at whatever he tries. He's an OK skier.

