Originating from Israel’s Jerusalem hills, skiers and photographers constantly ask Guy Fattal how he came to pursue the unlikely lifestyle of an adventure photographer.

From an early age, Fattal was fascinated with the possibilities that the vast mountains of the world offer and he started taking photography seriously in his early teens. After completing three years of service as a commander in the Israeli military, Fattal dedicated himself to pursuing and exploring mountain photography full-time.

Today, Fattal is based in Whistler, Canada. His photography continues to take him to the world’s most exceptional places in search of snow and adventure. He is fortunate to document and work with some of the most inspiring athletes, brands, and magazines around the globe. Each in turn challenges Fattal to reach new heights.

His photos aim to share the beauty and vastness of nature. Fattal seeks inspiration from each landscape and terrain in which he finds himself and always searches for compositions to combine the human element with spectacular moments of natural light.