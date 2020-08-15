For the past five years, I’ve been fortunate enough to make the trek from Salt Lake City, Utah to a little nook in the Canadian Rockies. Each trip was built around a week-long stay at the Golden Alpine Holidays hut system located in the Esplanade Range. The four-lodge system, which has been around since the 1980s, gained recent notoriety in MSP films as Eric “Hoji” Hjorleifson turned it into his personal playground. A few of my trips have been work projects but most of my time at Golden Alpine has been spent with good friends and no agenda.

The current border restrictions between the US and Canada, due to COVID, have me reflecting on whether it will be possible to cross the border this winter for another trip to one of these lodges. But for now, I look back on these images and the endless memories they foster. The images remind me of simple times, being disconnected from the world, playing in a snow globe with my best friends. It helps to have talented, humble, and crazy friends who like to push themselves to ski and create ski imagery. Some images just happen, but most of the time the athletes are putting in a lot of hard work to make these visions come to life.