I’ve lived in the Pacific Northwest for almost 15 years—more specifically at the base of Mt. Hood in Oregon. My location not only dictates my style of photography but also the photographer I’ve grown to be.

I continue to shoot both skiing and snowboarding, but I am just as at home shooting fly fishing on the rivers, as I am in the mountains capturing action. And that’s what Oregon’s done for me, create diversity in my life and my photography and allowed me to do what I love for my profession.

I grew up in Philadelphia and often think about what life would have been like if it wasn’t for the spontaneous move to Oregon I did with my family when I was young. Let’s just say I’m grateful I live where I do. I believe everything in life happens for a reason, I’m just glad that in my case Oregon happened.

One of those pivotal moments that took place on Mt. Hood and changed my photography forever was my introduction with Sammy Carlson back in 2011. I met Sammy during the production of “On Top Of The Hood” and we hit it off, producing some of the most unique shots to ever come out of the area. Since then, between shooting snowboarding, fly fishing, and the automotive industry, I primarily shoot with Sammy—our dynamic just works.

I think some of these photos will explain why.