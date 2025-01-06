Wyoming Skier Killed in Avalanche

A skier from Lander, Wyoming passed away in an avalanche while skiing on Togwotee Pass near Jackson, Wyoming on Saturday, January 4th.



A party of four was touring in the Breccia Cliffs area on Togwotee Pass on a northeast facing slope when the face above them avalanched. Kenny Goff, a 36-year-old skier, was leading the party when he was caught and fully buried about 12 feet deep and did not survive. A second skier was partially buried and sustained a lower leg injury.



911 was alerted and Teton County Search and Rescue (TSCAR) was dispatched just before noon to reach the party. TSCAR sent teams via helicopter, snowmobile, and on skis.



The helicopter and snowmobile teams were unable to reach the party to due weather and challenging conditions. The team on foot reached the party at 3:47pm and was able to provide care for the injured skier and began working to recover the deceased skier for transport out of the backcountry. TSCAR used a litter carry to transport the injured skier to a waiting Grand Teton National Park ambulance and a sked (backcountry stretcher) to transport the deceased skier out as well.

The start zone of the recent avalanche at Togwotee Pass ~10,300' on a N/NE aspect (1/5/25). Photo: Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center

Forecasters from Bridger Teton Avalanche Center skied in to investigate the slide the following day. The skin track used by the party was on a 26-degree slope at 10,300ft of elevation that comes out of a treed section and crosses between a steep, rocky ridge, and a creek drainage.



The slope above the skiers where the crown broke was heavily wind loaded and at a 39-degree angle. The crown spanned roughly 400 feet across, varied from 1-4 feet in height, and was composed of hard, wind affected snow on top of a weaker facet layer. The avalanche danger at the time was rated as Moderate and the slide was considered a size D2.5.



The full BTCA report can be found here and is discussed further in the video below.

This is the fifth avalanche-related fatality during the 2024/25 season following two in Utah last week. TSCAR, BTCA, and POWDER extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased skier.

The National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), who Goff worked for released a statement via social media calling Goff an 'amazing human.'

"He was kind, thoughtful, chronically positive, and loved to laugh. He leaves behind a lifelong trail of positive impacts and interactions and countless friends who all feel lucky to have had Kenny in their lives," said the post.

