Three Things I Learned After Teaching Kids To Ski for a Day

There I was—through mostly serendipity—watching a group of young skiers shred through an icy field of moguls, tasked with critiquing their form and providing feedback.



My bona fides aren’t terrible—I used to be a decidedly okay freeride competitor back in the day—but when I woke up that morning, I hadn’t exactly planned on doing any coaching. So, when one of the team members asked me how he’d skied through the moguls, I froze up for a second. Thankfully, the silence didn’t last too long—words and advice eventually came out of my mouth, and, to my surprise, they sounded like things someone who knows what they’re talking about might say.



Many of my old friends I grew up skiing with have become freeride coaches. Once this winter, when I drove to the local hill with them, I lingered on the periphery of the freeride program before jetting off to do some solo laps. Last weekend, though, I was brought on board to help out. The emphasis was, of course, on helping the groms dial in their form and technique, but as I reflected on the day, I realized that following a bunch of kids around the mountain also taught me a thing or three about skiing.



Here’s what I learned.

Keep those hands up! Photo: Daniel Milchev/Getty Images

1. I Need To Work on My Form (And So Do You)

Atop one of our runs, my brother—assigned to coach the same group as me—gathered the kids in a circle. Once they were circled up, he asked them to hold their hands aloft, press their shins against their boots, and adopt an athletic stance. The moment embodied the day’s theme. With iffy snow and flat light, we mainly focused on technique rather than the other side of freeride skiing—tricks and cliffs.



Oftentimes, before we’d critique the kids, I’d ski down a run and wait at the bottom. During these runs, it hit me—am I skiing well enough to set a good example? I wasn’t sure, so I spent the day doing my best ski racer impression. Amidst these runs, I realized that after two odd decades of skiing, I still had room for improvement. Sometimes, I’d let the pressure shift off of my downhill ski. Other times, I could feel myself slipping into the backseat as I tried to hang on through the manky snow. I hadn’t thought that intently about my technique in years, but playing coach forced it on me. You wouldn’t listen to ski advice from a backseat bandit, would you?



It’s advice that applies to every skier, even if you’ve participated in the sport for your entire life. A premium is placed on cliff drops and backflips, but all of us could benefit from focusing—really focusing—on improving our form. While dry and boring at times, good technique is the fuel that powers the cool stuff—those PSIA folks do, in fact, know what they’re talking about.

Yard sale under the lift every once in a while—it feels better than you might think. Photo: AscentXmedia/Getty Images

2. Falling Is Encouraged

During another run, we stacked up above a small jump. Perhaps I was consumed by the Spirit of Freeride (also known as the Spirit of Really Bad Decisions), or I just wanted to put on a show for the kids—either way, I was going to get inverted under questionable circumstances.



The bold play didn’t work out. As I floated around to my feet, I landed nose-heavy before tumbling into an awkward tomahawk. My goggles were filled with snow, and one of my skis was left behind. Between the coaches and the kids, I probably had an audience of 15 people—not counting the chairlifts churning overhead. Later, I hit a small cliff, and my ski pre-released. I tried to ride away on my remaining ski, but again, got a face full of snow. Someone has to be the village idiot, and during that ski day, coach Ian executed an impressive audition for the role.



Years ago, I would’ve been a bit embarrassed. As a teenager, I worried so much about not looking like a lousy skier that I avoided trying anything that challenged me. This left me in a state of suspended animation. Without entering the realm of fear—and inevitably making a fool of yourself—it’s impossible to progress.



Watching and encouraging the kids as they threw tricks and tumbled over helped crystallize that notion. Crashing isn’t something to avoid. It’s a sign that you’re trying, and a natural part of skiing, which, despite what the Instagram reels shared by professional skiers might make you think, is actually quite hard. Yard sale under the lift every once in a while. Be, as the whippersnappers would say, “cringe” and lose "aura"—you’ll feel free.

Skiing crams people onto chairlifts and forces them to talk with each other. Photo: Karl Weatherly/Getty Images

3. Skiing Is Not Really About Skiing

Every mountain has a local scene. Our hill is no different—a group of familiar faces have cropped up around the freeride program. During the weekends, they meet up in the mornings and shoot the sh*t before dividing into groups to coach. Some have known each other for years and years. One person that my brother and I worked with coached us as teenagers. Everyone in this extended crew clearly loves sliding down snow and helping groms learn backflips, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that ski coaching, more importantly, is about being a part of something consistent. It could’ve been BMXing, climbing, or surfing—the sporting medium wasn’t so important. The regular, long-running camaraderie was.



That’s what skiing does. It crams people onto chairlifts and forces them to talk with each other. It also gives people big piles of snow and gear to nerd out on. Coaching adds another dynamic—mentorship. While I certainly can’t say I was the world's best sensei during my inaugural ski coach outing, I like to think I dropped one or two helpful kernels of wisdom.



Skiing—and the opportunities it provides for human connection—is one of the greatest gifts. It feels good to pass it on.

