Vermont Is Suffering From a Case of Powder Fever

While an unfortunate high-pressure system has arrived at some ski resorts out West, Vermont is enjoying a snowy start to the new year.



From destinations like Killington to the cult classic Mad River Glen, the snow has been stacking up over the past week—plus, there’s more on the way.



Here’s how a few of the major Vermont destinations are doing right now.

Jay Peak Resort

Total snowfall in the past seven days: 36+ inches



“It seems as though the incidence rate of powder fever has been a little higher around here lately. And it's certainly contagious,” writes Jay Peak’s snow reporter.



It’s a fair assessment, given the current conditions. In the last 48 hours, 20 inches of powder have fallen at Jay Peak. That number climbs to three feet if you expand the time window to seven days.



According to meteorologist Tim Kelley—who contributes forecasts to Jay Peak’s website—snow conditions don’t “get much better than this,” per a January 14th blog post. Kelley wrote that periods of additional snow are expected through the rest of the week.

Stowe Mountain Resort

Total snowfall in the past seven days: 18 inches



While Stowe’s received less snow than Jay Peak, conditions at the mountain are still looking stellar. As the resort’s snow reporter put it, there’s a “Powder Party” underway. In the past 48 hours, just over a foot of snow has fallen.



If you choose to make some turns at Stowe today, though, bundle up—early morning temperatures at the resort were ranging between two and ten degrees Fahrenheit. Brrr.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Total snowfall in the past seven days: 30 inches



At Smugglers’ Notch, another powder day is on the menu. With six to eight inches of snow overnight and 30 inches in the past week, there’s plenty of the white stuff to go around. “Amazing conditions!” wrote the mountain’s snow reporter—amazing enough, apparently, to dive headfirst into a snow drift. Today, another one to three inches of snow is possible.

Sugarbush Resort

Total snowfall in the past three days (Sugarbush hasn’t published a seven-day snowfall total): Fourteen inches



Blustery and chilly conditions will dominate at Sugarbush today—but braving the tumultuous weather is well worth it. Over the past two days, over a foot of snow has fallen. While the brisk temperatures might make more lodge breaks than usual necessary, they’ve also sucked the moisture out of the snow at Sugarbush, creating every skier’s favorite beverage: Champagne Powder.



As Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend approaches, Sugarbush is primed and ready to serve up some stellar snow. Don’t forget your champagne flutes.

Mad River Glen

Overnight snowfall (Mad River Glen hasn’t published a seven-day snowfall total): 10 inches



The iconic Single Chair beckons. Mad River Glen reported ten inches of fresh snow this morning. The mountain explained in its snow report that skiers should “Expect upper elevation terrain and trails to hold the most snow," and they'll "have no problem finding deep pockets and over the head face shots.” Sign us up. The snow report also noted that today, Wednesday, January 15th, was shaping up to be one of Mad River Glen’s best all season.



While Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend is sold out of day tickets at Mad River Glen, there are still openings for shareholders and passholders.

Killington Ski Resort

Total snowfall in the past seven days: 25 inches



Unsurprisingly, Killington has also been doused by the Vermont powder firehouse. At the resort, the past week has seen just over 25 inches of snow, with as much as four more inches possible by Thursday, according to the snow report. With a season total of 125 inches, Killington’s primed to continue offering solid turns in 2025.



If you’d prefer to hit rails and jumps instead of skiing powder—no judgment, I swear—Killington has four terrain parks open: Lil’ Stash, Easy Street, Vale Yard, and Mouse Run.

