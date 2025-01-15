Vail Resorts Being Investigated for "Unlawful Business Practices"

A law firm has opened an investigation of Vail Resorts on behalf of investors concerning potential "unlawful business practices," according to a press release published by Pomerantz Law Firm.



On January 2, 2025, reports from Seeking Alpha, a crowd-sourced service that publishes news on financial markets, stated that shares in the ski resort conglomerate company had come under increased selling pressure. These reports came in the midst of a more than 200-person strike by employees of Vail-owned mountain Park City.



At the time of the report, Park City ski patrollers were on an unfair labor practice strike against employer Vail Resorts. Contract negotiations between Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) and Vail Resorts had reached an impasse over the last couple items in the contracts such as wages and benefits. Patrollers from other mountains showed support for PCPSPA through walk-ins, protests, and social media posts.



However, during the strike, Vail also brought in ski patrollers from other Vail owned mountains to work at Park City. Despite the work of the strikebreaking patrollers, the mountain saw significant impacts without it's full patrol unit. Long lift lines and minimal open terrain plagued a busy holiday week at Park City as the PCPSA strike continued, and Vail faced backlash and harassment over a less than optimal guest experience. After 12 days, Vail and PCPSPA came to a contract agreement that satisfied both sides and patrollers at Park City returned to work.

Vail Resorts operates 42 ski resorts across The United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company's stock has rebounded since the fall. Shares were at 184.72 at market close on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the Seeking Alpha report, it was noted that in reassigning patrollers from other Vail-owned mountains such as Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte, Vail risked "damaging workplace morale and creating an unsafe environment for guests." At this news, Vail's stock price fell by $12.29 per share, or 6.56% on January 2.



The investigation, filed by the Pomerantz Firm, concerns whether or not Vail Resorts had engaged in securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices.



POWDER has reached out to both Vail Resorts and the Pomerantz Firm for comment on the investigation, but had not heard back at the time of publishing. This article will be updated with their responses.

