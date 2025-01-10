100 Inches of Snow Has Already Fallen at Southern Ski Area

La Ninã continues to deliver the goods to ski mountains all over the country and the latest recipient of her gifts is a mountain in West Virginia.



Snowshoe Mountain, the largest ski resort in the Southeast, just surpassed 100" of snowfall this season after Winter Storm Blair dropped 41" in the last seven days. Now totaling 109" of snow for the season, Snowshoe is having one of their best winters in recent history and there's more on the way.

Aerial photo shared by Snowshoe Mountain on January 9, 2025. Coverage looks fantastic. Photo: Snowshoe Mountain

"Another 10" of upslope Cheat Mtn Magic brings us to 41" in the last 7 days, and 109" on the season. Another storm is expected Friday night into Saturday. Come on up and climb aboard the powder train while it's still rolling!" said a social media post from Snowshoe with images of their base area looking a bit buried.



The National Weather Service is predicting that an additional 3-7" of snow will fall on Snowshoe between Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11.



It's been a tough few years for the southeast ski resort in terms of snowfall. Despite Snowshoe's reported average of 150" of snow per season, they totaled 103" last season, and only 55" the season before. In fact, the last time they saw this much snow was in the 2018/19 season, but still the season only totaled 107". This much snow, especially so early in the season, means Snowshoe is in for a historic year.



Snowshoe, a favorite of Washington D.C. area skiers, has 7 ski lifts that service 37 trails and 800 feet of vertical drop. The mountain sits at an elevation of 4,848ft, slightly higher than the surrounding area giving it a slightly cooler microclimate and making it ideal for winter conditions and snowmaking. Snowshoe is also close enough to the Great Lakes and far enough east to get lake affect snow and precipitation from bigger Nor'easters.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.