Skier Sues for Millions After Falling off Lift Without Safety Bar

An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit against Willamette Pass Ski Resort, Oregon after he sustained injuries from falling off a ski lift at the mountain.



According to coverage in The Oregonian, Paul Richmond, of Lincoln County, Oregon, is seeking $3.6 mililion after wind reportedly swept him off a ski lift and he fell to the ground, fracturing his spine.



The accident occurred on January 15, 2023 when Richmond boarded the Peak 2 chair at Willamette Pass with his 10-year-old grandson. The chair reportedly was swinging side to side in the wind and Richmond and his grandson clung to its armrests before Richmond was 'flung' from the chair as it passed the second lift tower.



The lawsuit states that Richmond hung from the bottom of the chair for several seconds before falling twenty-five to forty feet down to the ground. Richmond suffered compression and burst fractures of four vertebra as well as various soft-tissue injuries.



Richmond was transported to an aid station by ski patrol before ultimately spending four days hospitalized in Bend, Oregon. Later, Richmond was hospitalized for two weeks in Corvallis, Oregon following an emergency back surgery, and again after that for a hernia repair surgery. His medical bills have already exceeded $330,000 and anticipates $250,000 in future medical costs.

Willamette Pass trail map. The Peak 2 lift can be seen towards the top half of the image. Photo: Willamette Pass

The lawsuit labels Richmond as an experienced skier and active person, despite a childhood leg amputation.It also stated that Willamette's Peak 2 lift didn't have any form of safety restraint bar that Richmond could have lowered to prevent the accident.



Owners and operators of Willamette Pass ski resort, Mountain Capital Partners in Colorado, Oregon Skyway and Willamette Pass Holdings, as well as Willamette Pass Ski Patrol are faulted in the lawsuit.



The Peak 2 chair is one of Willamette Pass' five chairlifts and was updated from running on diesel to electric ahead of the 2023/24 season. Willamette Pass is located in Central Oregon, near Eugene, is known for being one of Oregon's most affordable resorts with lift tickets starting at just $19.



Mountain Capital Partners responded to POWDER's request for comment: "We are aware of the complaint although, as a matter of policy, we do not provide comments on ongoing litigation."

It might seem hard to believe, but there are still a handful of chairlifts in The United States that do not have a safety or restraint bar. The location of this chairlift was undisclosed. Photo: BradenGunem/Getty Images

The suit raises larger questions about chairlift safety, given Richmond is not the first person to fall from a lift. Just in the last month a skier in Colorado filed a lawsuit against Winter Park Resort after falling from a lift in March of 2023, a boy was hospitalized after falling from a lift in Minnesota, and a snowboarder was injured after falling from a lift at Keystone Resort.



In the last ten years, the American National Standards Institute has revised policies pertaining to the design, manufacture, construction, operation, and maintenance of passenger ropeways, which includes aerial tramways, aerial ropeways, surface lifts, and tows. The new policy advises that all new lifts must include restraint bars.



Despite the standards, many skiers still treat safety bars as optional. Vermont law requires that skiers lower the bar while riding lifts, and modern ski resorts have lifts with automatically lowering bars. Anecdotally, while skiing in the Western U.S., it feels like lowering lift safety bars is stigmatized as something only inexperienced skiers do. The only lift I've ever had a near universal experience of lowering the bar on, without judgement, is the old Sublette lift at Jackson Hole, which dangled chairs above 100+ foot cliffs and exposure.



That's to say, while the intention to prevent the risk of falling off a chairlift shouldn't be stigmatized, there's also etiquette when it comes to lowering the bar so that it's not the thing that causes a fall.



Making sure everyone on the chair is actually ready for the bar to come down before lowering it is a great and easy way to avoid slamming it into the back's of people's heads or pushing them off the lift.



