Not to state the obvious, but usually when it comes to ski areas, ropes and barriers are put up for a reason. Unfortunately, it seems folks like to 'forget' that more often than ski patrol would like them to.



Solitude Mountain ski patrol director, Doug Catherine took to the mountain's Instagram to remind skiers that if an area is roped off, it's not just because patrol wants to keep the pow stash for themselves, it's for your safety.

"On storm days, it requires a tremendous amount of effort to open up the terrain here. All of our lifts, except for Link Lift, our beginner lift, are influenced by avalanche terrain. When we open new lifts, we've noticed an increase in people ducking rope lines and skiing into avalanche closed terrain. These people are skiing directly above and onto actively mitigating teams. When this happens, it puts our team in a tremendous amount of danger," said Catherine in the video.

Like Catherine notes, avalanche terrain influences every lift at Solitude except for the beginner Link Lift.



Avalanche terrain is defined as a slope steeper than 30 degrees (although slides can happen on a slope as gentle as 25 degrees and as steep as 60 degrees) that lacks trees or has trees open enough to move through easily on a snowmobile, skis, or snowboard—and any terrain below that slope.



The average blue run at a ski resort has between a 15 and 25 degree slope angle, and the average black run is 24-35 degrees, or prime avalanche steepness. Approximately 50% of Solitude's 1,200 skiable acres is rated as advanced/expert terrain or potentially prime avalanche terrain.

Solitude's beginner Link Lift is the only chair on the mountain that isn't influenced by avalanche terrain. Photo: Solitude Mountain Resort

The increase in folks ducking ropes at Solitude has caused the resort to take action to ensure the safety of both it's patrol team guests.



"Because of this, we've begun not opening lifts until mitigation is complete. This causes delays in the areas of Powderhorn, Eagle, and Summit Terrain," said Catherine in the video. Additionally, the resort has implemented a new policy, effective immediately, that anyone caught ducking ropes will lose their ski pass for a minimum of 30 days.



Comments on the post present a mixed bag of responses from the public ranging from appreciation for the mountain's patrol team to folks boasting about ducking ropes all day long.



Regardless of the public's opinions of Solitude's new policy, the fact is that much of the mountain west, including Utah, is currently experiencing particularly dangerous avalanche conditions. There have two avalanche-related deaths in Big Cottonwood Canyon (where Solitude is) already this season. Skiers in Colorado and Idaho have also triggered in-bounds avalanches this year.



Next time you see someone ducking a rope into closed terrain or consider doing it yourself, remember that patrollers are there to keep you safe. Ducking ropes into closed terrain can have big, big consequences for not just those who do so, but those who are tasked with rescue. Stay safe and make good choices out there, folks!

