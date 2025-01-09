Strike Ends With Park City Patrollers Claiming Victory

Well into the evening of January 8, 2025, Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association and Vail Resorts ratified a contract for the patrol unit after ten months of ongoing negotiation.



The news of the contract between the two parties becoming official comes just 24-hours after PCPSPA and Vail released a join statement saying that they'd reached a tentative agreement and that a vote would take place the following day.



Over the last ten months, Park City patrollers have negotiated with Vail Resorts for an updated contract agreement following the expiration of their last contract. PCPSPA made it through 24 of 27 articles in the agreement leading into the 2024/25 ski season. As patrollers returned to work this year, they did so without a contract and still in discussion with the resort's parent company.

The contract items keeping the mountain and its patrollers in limbo largely concerned patroller wages and wage compression. In the most basic explanation, PCPSPA sought to raise patroller's hourly base pay by $2/hour with that number increasing with patroller experience and merit-based increases. Improved benefits like family leave, educational and professional development, a valued work-life balance, and incentivized retention and career growth were all also on the table.



PCPSPA began to rapidly gain support from the greater ski and patrol communities in early December. On December 17, PCPSPA voted unanimously to authorize a strike against Vail Resorts. Following the vote, rumors that Vail had hired scabs, or strikebreakers, to come patrol at the mountain in the event of a strike quickly raised tensions between the two parties.



On December 27, 2024, PCPSPA officially went on an unfair labor practice strike against Vail Resorts. The thirteen days that followed were eventful to say the least. PCPSPA garnered support from other ski patrol units at other mountains such as Crested Butte, Keystone, Eldora, and Loveland. They opened a strike fund that raised over $300K to support patrollers while out of work. A lack of patrollers led to minimal terrain openings and long lift lines at Park City resort over the holidays.



The strike polarized the local and national ski community and Vail Resorts and employees of Park City still working in other areas received notable bad press. On January 6, Park City's COO Deirdra Walsh penned a letter to the community asking the public to stop harassing employees. Park City's Mayor Nann Worel also released a statement asking Vail Resorts to take immediate action to resolve the situation with PCPSPA.

Finally, after ten months and a 12 day strike, the two parties have come to an agreement and Park City patrollers are able to return to work. The contract signed by both parties addresses many of the concerns raised by PCPSPA such as:

"Raising the Floor: The starting wage for all entry-level patrollers and mountain safety personnel has been increased by $2 per hour, ensuring better compensation for new hires.



Addressing Wage Compression: Tenured patrollers, whose experience and skills are invaluable, will see substantial increases. The average wage increase across the unit is $4 per hour, with some of the most experienced roles, such as snow safety specialists, receiving an average increase of $7.75 per hour.



Improved Benefits: The contract includes enhanced parental leave policies and industry-leading educational opportunities, reflecting the value of work-life balance and professional development.



Incentivized Retention and Career Growth: Secured a restructured wage scale designed to encourage long-term career growth and ensure the retention of highly skilled patrollers. Wage Parity with non-unionized Vail Resorts," according to a press release issued by the PCPSPA.

The PCPSPA strike occurred during one of the busiest times of the season for the resort. Photo: Anna Behrens

“This contract is more than just a win for our team—it’s a groundbreaking success in the ski and mountain worker industry," said Seth Dromgoole, lead negotiator and 17-year patroller in the press release. "This effort demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and fight for what they deserve."



Park City patrollers are now focused on a smooth transition back to work, the safety of mountain guests, and well being of their team members.



"We look forward to welcoming back the Park City Mountain patrollers in the coming days and moving forward together as one team," said Bill Rock, president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain Division, in a statement. "We apologize to our guests who were impacted by this strike and are incredibly grateful to our team who worked hard to keep the mountain open and operating safely over the past two weeks."



With the strike now over, Park City plans to prioritize terrain on Tombstone, Dream Peak and McConkey's. Snowmaking will continue this week on Silver Star, Doc's and Lookout Ridge.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.