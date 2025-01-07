"No one wins a strike," read the letter penned by Park City's Chief Operation Officer, Deirdra Walsh, in The Park Record, addressing the greater Park City community on Monday, January 6th.



Park City's more than 200 person ski patrol unit has been on an unfair labor practice strike since December 27, 2024. Park City has brought in a "Patrol Support Team," comprised of patrollers from other Vail-owned resorts to aide in mountain operations during the strike.



However, Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) voiced concerns before and during the strike about the scabs—or strikebreaking patrollers'—knowledge of Park City terrain and ability to open parts of the mountain as well as keep guests safe.



With less patrollers than normal, Park City and Canyons resorts have not been able to open as much terrain as anticipated over a busy holiday season. As a result, guests have complained of long lift lines and minimal open terrain during powder days.



Park City has made efforts to keep skiers updated about mountain ops via daily social media posts and have acknowledged the negative impacts on their operations as a result of the strike. Walsh has also addressed other Park City Mountain Resort employees via email and social media thanking them for their continued work during a difficult time for the mountain.



The strike and impacts on mountain operations have garnered Park City and Vail Resorts a fair amount of negative press to say the least. Walsh's letter, published in the Park City Record, acknowledges that many people had a less than satisfactory experience while skiing Park City over the holidays and reiterates Park City's commitment to being as transparent as possible when it comes to daily mountain operations.

Despite current suboptimal operations at Park City, Walsh asks the public to stop harassing employees of Park City both online and in person.



One instance of online vitriol Walsh could be referencing is a post from Instagram meme page @alt_patrol_backup, which allegedly names a strikebreaking patroller from a mountain outside Utah.



"It is heartbreaking to see not just them [the working patrol team], but all our employees, putting up with relentless harassment online and in person that is absolutely shameful. They don’t deserve it, and it needs to stop," Walsh wrote.

Walsh's letter goes on to provide more details about the contract negotiations between Vail and PCPSPA citing that the two parties had made it through 24 of 27 items in the contracts, and that there had been more mediation scheduled for several dates in December and early January.



Walsh states that by striking during the holidays, the union "hurt their fellow employees, skiers and snowboarders, and their neighbors," and addressed the common "Can't you just pay patrol $2/hour more?" question saying that it's "It’s never been about $2. There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding these negotiations."



While Walsh's letter works to provide more information to the public surrounding the many questions being asked of Vail and Park City about patrol contracts, her bottom-line request is that the public treat the employees of Park City who have worked to keep the mountain open kindly.

The PCPSPA has also shared a short statement regarding tensions around the strike.



"We appreciate everyone’s support and share this community’s frustration and deep disappointment with Vail Resorts," the statement reads. "We want to urge all of you to direct these feelings at the company, not towards the supervisors and managers left with little choice but to work."



The strike has been polarizing not just for employees and guests of Park City Mountain Resort, but for the town itself. The same day Walsh published her letter, Park City Mayor Nann Worel released a statement on behalf of the City Council asking Vail to take immediate action to resolve the negotiations with PCPSPA.

Worel states that "the Park City Council and I recognize that resort communities face significant livability challenges—and it is the workforce that all too often shoulders the weight of today’s economic pressures. Supporting a professional workforce is essential to the health, safety, and vitality of our town." The statement labels Park City Mountain Resort a cornerstone of the community's well being and offers the City Council's support in any way necessary.



Amongst the dispute between Vail Resorts and PCPSPA, it seems the one thing all parties have agreed on is that mountain employees of Park City don't deserve to be treated poorly during the strike or any other time. The ongoing dispute is between Vail Resorts and PCPSPA and frustration with the resort's operations or situation should not be taken out on lift ops, mountain ops, food and bev, or other employees whether in person or online.

