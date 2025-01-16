The nearly two week strike by the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) made waves. As the nation's largest lift-served ski resort, the Holiday crowds, fresh snowfall, and limited open terrain created a less-than desirable skier experience during one of the busies weeks of the entire season.



The strike ended on January 8, 2025, but employer Vail Resorts is tangled up in public-image-clean-up-mode as the strike garnered national media attention.



The sting of social media photos criticizing long lift lines is still fresh, a viral video of frustrated guests chanting 'Pay your employees' certainly didn't help, and an on-air rant from a prominent CNBC television personality roasting the company for ruining his Holiday ski trip was the icing on the cake.



Today, January 16, 2025, Vail Resorts sent an email to guests who skied during the PCPSPA strike that occurred between December 28 and January 8. The email was authored by Park City Mountain Resort COO Deidra Walsh, and offers "sincerest apologies" for the skier experience during the strike.



The crux of the email, however, are the credits being offered to guests who skied during the strike.



"To address the on-mountain experience, we are providing all Pass Holders a 50% credit per day skied or snowboarded at Park City Mountain between December 27, 2024, and January 8, 2025, to apply toward the purchase of a 2025/26 pass of equal or greater value to their 2024/25 pass," writes Walsh.



The olive branch to disgruntled guests comes as Vail Resorts is allegedly being investigated for "unlawful business practices".

Park City COO Deidra Walsh spoke to guests in a video shared to social media on December 30, 2024. Photo: Park City Mountain Resort

Season pass holders, which includes Epic Pass holders, will receive a minimum of 25% of the total purchase price of their Winter 24/25 pass to purchase a pass for next season.



An FAQ further clarifies how credits will be awarded to pass holders: "All credits will be customized for Pass Holders based on the price of their 2024/25 pass, product type, and number of days skied between December 27, 2024, and January 8, 2025."



Skiers who purchased individual lift tickets during the strike will receive a 50% credit of the price paid for each ticket to be used towards a, "2025/26 pass product (full-season pass or Epic Day Pass) of equal or greater value to your credit amount."



Eligible guests will receive a personalized email in March with their specific credit and a promotion code to redeem the value.



Walsh provided a final comment as to why the credits are being offered, "Our hope is that these customized credits demonstrate our commitment to you as a valued Pass Holder. I am confident that our team’s collective passion for Park City Mountain, our guests, and our community is strong, and that we will provide the experience you expect, this season and into the future."

Park City Mountain Resort trail map. Photo: Park City Mountain Resort

The PCPSPA strike will go down as one of the biggest stories of the Winter 24/25 season. It's clear that Vail Resorts is attempting to put the ordeal in the rear view mirror, and quell the outrage of their guests.



As of January 16, 2025, Park City Mountain Resort has still has comments disabled on the majority of their social media posts. It's unclear, at this time, how guests affected by the strike are responding to the pass and lift ticket credits.



POWDER will continue to cover this developing story.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.