New York Ski Area Selling for $2.5 Million

Ever wanted to buy a ski area? Well, if you have a cool $2.5 million lying around, now’s your chance.



Near Syracuse, New York, The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center is for sale.



According to a listing on LoopNet, the 13-and-a-half-acre property includes an express lift, snowmaking equipment, and a 4,700-square-foot retail space. The city of Syracuse, New York—and a Trader Joe’s—are only minutes away from the ski area.



“Don't miss the chance to transform this property into a lucrative investment or your dream project,” reads the property’s listing.

The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center. Photo: LoopNet/Sutton Real Estate Company

Founded in the late 1950s with a small driving range, The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has slowly upgraded its ski area infrastructure over the years. In 1962, it added its first rope tow. Over a decade later, in 1978, it added a second rope tow. The ski area’s first chairlift—purchased from Holiday Valley’s ski school—was built in 2003.



In the spring, summer, and fall, The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center offers adventure golf, driving range, soccer, and batting cages.



The ski area opened for the season in December, per its Instagram page.

The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center's modest, but accurate, trail map depicts its six ski trails. Photo: The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center

Over the past few months, several ski areas—both large and small—have gone up for sale or changed ownership.



Killington and Pico Mountain, Vermont, were sold by resort company POWDR to a group of local investors. Big Moose Mountain Ski Area, Maine, hit the market for $27 million. Sleeping Giant, a small ski area in Wyoming, was listed for sale at a price of $500,000—far lower than the average home value in the Jackson, Wyoming, area.



In Oregon, the saga of a local ownership bid for Mt. Bachelor continues to unfold. After POWDR announced that they were selling the resort, a team of Bend residents unveiled a bid to try and buy it. A similar story played out in Colorado where the town of Nederland was considering the purchase of Eldora Mountain Resort.



Whether you’re a massive conglomerate or happen to have a few million bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you’ve got options. Just try and do something cool with the ski area you end up buying, okay? I’m thinking heated toilets, but a sauna gondola would be pretty sweet, too.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.