New Jersey Skier Killed in Slopeside Accident

A young man died following an accident that took place while skiing at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Massachusetts.



The skier was 19-year-old Alex Kemp, originally from New Jersey, and a first-year student at nearby Williams College.



A news release from Berkshire County District Attorney's Office stated that someone called 911 around 2:39 p.m. on Monday, January 6, after seeing Kemp disappear over an embankment on Cutter Trail while skiing down the mountain. Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol responded as well and found Kemp suffering from significant head trauma.

Northern Berkshire EMS arrived shortly after to perform live-saving measures for Kemp. Kemp was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and then transferred to Bay State Medical Center, where he passed away on Tuesday, January 7.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Kemp was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved. Berkshire State Police Detective Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Williams College President Maud Mandel wrote the following in a statement:



"With deep sadness, I write to tell you that first-year student Alex Kemp died yesterday, after a skiing accident on Monday.



I know you will join me in thinking about Alex’s family; his friends, teammates and coaches on the track and cross country teams; his entrymates and JAs; and all the many people who care about him. I am also holding room in my heart for the first responders and medical professionals who treated him after the accident."



POWDER extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alex Kemp.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.