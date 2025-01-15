Multiple Skiers Make History at Swiss Backcountry Freestyle Competition

Last Sunday, spurred by the talents of Astrid Cheylus and Mila De Le Rue, freeskiing took a big step forward during the 2025 Nendaz Backcountry Invitational.



The event, held in Nendaz, Switzerland, combines big mountain powder skiing with backcountry freestyle. In plain English—the event organizers selected a rolling off-piste run, peppering it with handcrafted jumps and allowing athletes to show off their freeride and freestyle chops. Whoever can throw down the hardest wins.



The day of the competition saw soft snow and clear skies, allowing Cheylus and De Le Rue, among others, to flex their skills. The skiers landed in first place and second place, respectively, after their first runs. Then, during the second run of the day, Cheylus upped the ante with a double backflip (athletes had three runs total).



“You are becoming a legend at this right moment,” announcer Elise Boeuf said as Cheylus rode away from the double. Tap or click to watch the video below.

While women have attempted double backflips during backcountry freestyle events—namely Veronica Paulsen at the Kings & Queens of Corbet’s—Cheylus, according to the Nendaz Backcountry Invitational organizers, is the first to land one mid-competition.



One world's first is enough for one competition, but De Le Rue, during her third run, backed Cheylus up, also launching—and stomping—a double backflip.



According to this post from The North Face UK, it was De Le Rue’s first double backflip. Tap or click to watch the video below.

After all three runs, De Le Rue scored first overall, trailed by Cheylus and Eva Battola.



The trailblazing didn't stop there. Jake Müller of the men's Nendaz field stomped another mind-blowing move: a triple backflip.



Müller, ahead of his third and final run of the day, was considering the triple as he dulled for the highest score against fellow skier and longtime friend Tiemo Rolshoven. The two have known each other since they were kids, and Müller was excited about going head-to-head with his old buddy. Back in the day, as gymnasts, they had a friendly rivalry.



"When I got up to the start gate and saw the jump I wanted to do [the triple] on—I was like: 'I'm doin' it!'. Before dropping in, my heart was going at a thousand miles per hour," Müller told POWDER via email.



The decision paid off. Müller soared off the jump, going upside down once, twice, and then—for good measure—three times. The crowd and the other athletes were stoked.



"When I got into the finish area, everyone was jumping around and hugging me—it was an unreal moment for me!" he said.



"The Nendaz BC is a special event. And the shapers did a brilliant job to make every jump so perfect," Müller added. "The course is as dreamy as it looks—maybe even dreamier."



Müller claimed second overall, just behind Rolshoven. Sebastian Mall finished third.



Tap or click to watch the video of Müller's triple below.

For Cheylus, the Nendaz Backcountry Invitational may prove to be a warmup for her primary competitive arena of choice—the Freeride World Tour. Last winter, she claimed second overall on the Tour. In the coming days, she’ll face off against former Freeride World Tour champions Elisabeth Gerritzen, Arianna Tricomi, and Justine Dufour-Lapointe in Baqueira-Beret, Spain.



With an equally talented men’s roster that includes the likes of Ben Richards and Marcus Goguen set to drop at Baqueira-Beret, maybe we'll get to see some more doubles across the male and female competitive fields.



I wouldn't hold your breath for another triple, though—the Freeride World Tour, unlike the Nendaz Backcountry Invitational, doesn't construct manmade jumps on its venues. Going upside down three times without a perfect cheese wedge is a tall order.

