Mikaela Shiffrin Finally Back on Snow After Killington Injury

On the cusp of her 100th World Cup win, Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in Killington, Vermont, tumbling through two gates before coming to rest at the edge of the race course. Shiffrin was seriously injured—suffering what she called a “stab wound” in her abdomen—and has spent the entire month of December recovering, not ski racing.



“Gonna be a minute…like a few weeks minimum…to be able to take on much of any force,” she wrote on X after the crash. “Thank you all for every ounce of love and support, in the grand scheme, it’s a small pot hole (pun intended), and I’m very thankful for that!”



But now, Shiffrin’s finally skiing again. On Wednesday, January 8th, she made three laps, calling the experience “a successful on-snow test.”



“Nothing crazy,” she added. “But that was so fun.”

Shiffrin, however, didn’t specify when exactly she plans to return to the World Cup circuit. Her abdomen wound required surgery in December, possibly prolonging the recovery process.



But that hasn’t stopped the American alpine racer from remaining positive and working hard. Earlier this month, Shiffrin shared footage of herself training in the gym.



“Making progress over here…I can move and sweat and use my body which is so exciting!” she wrote on Instagram. “This next phase of recovery is all about getting my strength and conditioning back as much as possible while working within the limitations of my obliques.”



Shiffrin also tempered expectations, writing that “there’s a little ways to go before I’m ready to truly ski with intensity” from a “pain and a fitness perspective.”



Meanwhile, the women’s World Cup field is preparing to race in St. Anton, Austria, this weekend on January 11th and January 12th. First up is a downhill race followed by a super g.



Lindsey Vonn, who returned to World Cup racing at age 40 after retiring in February 2019, will compete in the downhill—marking her first downhill performance in six years.



Downhill is Vonn’s favored event, and today, during training, she notched the 10th fastest time of the day on the Karl Schranz course, finishing 2.55 seconds behind leader Federica Brignone of Italy. Another downhill training is scheduled for tomorrow before Saturday's race.

