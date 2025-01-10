Rising Star Sidelined From Skiing’s Biggest Freeride Circuit

The still-stellar men’s Freeride World Tour roster just got a bit smaller.



Max Hitzig, who won the Freeride World Tour in 2024 ahead of Marcus Goguen and Ben Richards, won’t compete in 2025’s iteration of the popular big mountain event circuit after suffering an injury this past December.



“I’m not mentally or physically prepared to compete on the FWT,” Hitzig said in a statement. “It’s a difficult decision, but my focus remains on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support!”

Max Hitzig has earned a reputation for launching—and stomping—enormous cliffs. Photo: © Freeride World Tour/Dominique Daher

Hitzig followed a unique path to the Freeride World Tour and professional skiing stardom. Only a few years ago, he was relatively unknown. After qualifying for the 2023 Freeride World Tour, Hitzig was offered a wildcard position in the 2022 Tour event at Fieberbrunn, Austria.



While Hitzig was a lifelong skier up to that point, he had relatively little competitive experience. This didn’t prove to be an issue in Fieberbrunn, though—he won as a wildcard skier, defeating seasoned Freeride World Tour veterans.



Then, as an official competitor in 2023, he finished fourth overall. Hitzig’s performance in Kicking Horse, British Columbia, stood out, in particular. There, he launched a backflip that might’ve been the biggest in Freeride World Tour history. Hitzig was only 20 at the time.

In the time since, Hitzig, now 22, has become a full-fledged professional skier with Warren Miller credits—and a Red Bull helmet—to his name. For fans accustomed to his high-flying antics on the Freeride World Tour, his presence will be missed.



That’s not to say the Tour will be dull without Hitzig—the men’s roster remains stacked. With competitors like Toby Rafford, Marcus Goguen, and Maxime Chabloz all vying for the overall title on the men’s side, we’ll still be in for one heck of a show from veterans and newcomers alike.



The women’s field also features a mix of new and established talent. Astrid Cheylus, who claimed second overall last winter, is the one to watch. She’ll be challenged by the likes of Sybille Blanjean and Lily Bradley, among others.



The action starts in Baqueira Beret, Spain, between January 18th and January 23rd. You can tune in for free on the Freeride World Tour website.

