Man Who Allegedly Punched Colorado Ski Coach Arrested

Emotions can run high on the ski hill, sometimes too high.



A Steamboat Springs, Colorado, man has been arrested for allegedly punching a ski coach and faces multiple charges, according to local media reports.



The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of January 4th when the accused reportedly got into a disagreement with a ski coach who was instructing kids on the slopes of Steamboat Springs Ski Resort, CBS News reports.



The man reportedly didn’t like where the coach was standing near a feature on the mountain. The coach attempted to de-escalate the conflict by using calmer language, police sergeant Evan Noble told the Steamboat Pilot.



Then, the coach tried to ski away with the kids in his group, but he was followed by the man, who allegedly punched him several times. Noble told the Steamboat Pilot that the coach suffered injuries that had to be treated.



After the conflict ended, the coach traveled to the resort’s base area and contacted Steamboat Ski Corp. security to report the incident.



The Steamboat Springs Police Department later posted an image of the alleged assailant on Facebook, informing the public, “We need assistance identifying an individual involved in an incident on Short Cut at the Steamboat Ski Resort this afternoon.”

Steamboat Springs shared this image of the alleged assailant on Facebook. Photo: Steamboat Springs Police Department

According to a Facebook post shared by the Steamboat Springs Police Department on the afternoon of January 14, 2025, the suspect is 21-year-old Kaiden Bogda, a Steamboat Springs resident.



He faces three charges, according to the post: assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment, and failure to remain on scene of a skier vs skier crash.

A mugshot of the alleged assailant. Photo: Routt County Sheriff's Office

The Steamboat Pilot reports that Bogda was arrested Monday evening at an O’Reilly Auto Parts and was scheduled for a Routt County Court appearance Tuesday afternoon.



Friendly reminder that skiing is supposed to be fun. If you find yourself feeling aggravated on the slopes, take a deep breath and remember how good life is. You're spending time sliding on snow. Don't end up being the subject of a mugshot because you let tempers flare.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.