Oregon-based skier Lucas Wachs' new film is like Wes Anderson meets The Fifty Project. It follows Wachs along with Stratton Matteson, Tyndall Wells, Chris Logan, and Zak Mills through backcountry zones in Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Although it's Wach's breakout project in his first year skiing for Black Crows, it's by no means his breakout into the industry. Previously featured in projects with Level 1, MSP, and TGR, Wachs has become a household name when it comes to big mountain riding.



The laid-back vibe of the film and hard-hitting ski lines work together perfectly to showcase not just Wach's energetic ski style but his easygoing personality, as well. You can watch the film below. Keep reading to hear from Wachs about how the film came together serendipitously. Linking up with your pals to shoot a video clearly pays dividends.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

How did Wave Length come about?



I got on the Black Crows team last year. In my first year with them, a big part of it was producing content and making stuff that is original to their brand and to be able to put it on their channel. This movie was kind of to get Black Crows familiar with who I am and to show North America and the type of skiing that we're doing over here and that I like to do. I tried to encompass freestyle and freeride and human powered and machine access and a little bit of adventure and expedition type skiing. It’s kind of a mixed bag, but that’s what I like to do right now.

What was your ski upbringing like?



I just grew up skiing Mt. Bachelor, but never raced or anything. I got into skiing park and ended up competing in slopestyle and halfpipe for a while. Then around high school, I stopped competing and was more stoked on all mountain skiing and trying to do the skiing that you saw in the movies, like back in the day. I also coached at Windell’s at Mt. Hood in the Summer and did a lot of park skiing up there.

Did you get into skiing backcountry in the Central Cascades mostly?



Yeah, around Tumalo Mountain in Bend and then we’d go climb Mt. Hood in the spring. I had a few people that would take me out and show me around and show me what they knew. There was also one trip up to Mt. Baker when I was like 16 or 17 and that was huge for me and really opened up my eyes to all that PNW skiing has to offer.

The project was filmed in Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska -can you talk more about each location?



We were in Idaho for about a week, and we went camping in Oregon for three or four days, and then the Alaska trip was like three weeks. We had really good timing with the Alaska trip which really all tied it together. I was super nervous about it because it's super easy to get skunked up there but we had a lot of sun and a lot of sunny days which was great.



In Alaska, we did some time on Thompson Pass that was all sled assisted, and then did a two week camping trip in the Chugach. You can’t really sled lap a lot of that stuff because it's so steep, so we’d take the sleds way and then it would be human powered from there. Then we got a plane drop for that two week camping trip and set up base camp and it was all human powered. In Idaho, we were kind of outside McCall, and in Oregon we were in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

"I tried to encompass freestyle and freeride and human powered and machine access and a little bit of adventure and expedition type skiing. It’s kind of a mixed bag, but that’s what I like to do right now," Lucas Wachs said. Photo: Courtesy Lucas Wachs

How did you get connected with Tyndall Wells and Stratton Matteson?



I’ve known Stratton for a long time, he’s a good old friend of mine, and then Tyndall’s a bit younger and just started getting in the backcountry and putting himself out there. We’ve been shredding with him a bit, and it's cool to see him a bit more and it’s cool to see him skiing a bunch of Oregon stuff. They’re always kind of out in the Sisters so it was pretty organic.



I feel like if I’m gonna go ski Three Sisters, I usually just talk to him because he’s probably gonna be out there and is probably interested in riding the same stuff.

And the Alaska trip was with Zak Mills?



Yeah, we’ve never done a camping trip up there together, but we've just been talking about it for a few years now and I've done trips up there with other people. Zak’s been a very good partner for me in the backcountry.



We've done a bunch of trips in the past that are kind of similar and, but just not in Alaska and more self-supported style trips. We were stoked to do a base camp style trip where you can bring more gear out.



It was just me, Zak, and Eric Parker, which was kind of wild. With that small of a crew out there, you’re definitely very conscious of that. I mean, obviously you're gonna be as safe as possible anyways, but just the three of us you feel a little more like, out there. But it was sick. I really enjoyed having the small crew and feel like it allowed us to ski a lot of stuff and move around super efficiently.

So the film basically ended up being made just by skiing and filming with your close friends?



Pretty much! That’s the goal, I mean, skiing with your friends and people that you want to be in the backcountry with and feel comfortable pushing yourself in the mountains with. This year especially, it was cool to bring in just more of the guys that I ski with for fun with and be able to incorporate that into a movie.

I ran into Jacob Callaghan this morning—he edited the film?



Yeah, Jacob Callahan edited the whole project. He has edited some projects for me in the past. He did the Level 1 movie we made, Lost in Thought and then he also did a movie a few years ago we did with TGR called Recreate.

Do you feel like being able to make a film with close friends played into trying to show who you are as a skier in your first big project with Black Crows?



For sure. It also kind of worked out that way organically.

Jacob [Callaghan] and [Eric] Parker both have pretty distinct styles, was there a style you were hoping to achieve with the film in working with them as well?



It was kind of tough because we wanted to show more instead of just making another shred flick to music. We wanted to have a little more meaning in it and be able to organically show myself. I really suck at talking to cameras, that's not really who I am. So we wanted to bring in some sort of narration and not make it serious and have some humor with it all.



At the end of the day, we're all pretty goofy and don't really take ourselves too seriously. We just started messing around with this narration and thought it was pretty funny and added some value to it, so we just kind of did that.



Then I ended up buying that old truck that you see in the intro from a buddy of mine in the spring. We figured we should just use the truck as an intro, and Jacob shoots a lot of 16 millimeter film, so he came and shot that intro with Parker. We sort of had an idea of how we wanted to put this whole thing together, but it really kind of just presented itself in the end.



That’s usually what happens with the projects that I do—it's usually like, focus on the skiing and capturing the skiing and then the rest will figure itself out. Some stuff is more story driven, but I think for me right now, it's more skiing driven than anything.

You’ve got a super unique ski style. Who are you drawing inspiration from mostly?



I was super inspired by Nimbus Independent, Eric Pollard and Chris Benchetler and Andy Mahre. Those guys were huge inspiration to me because Pollard is from Oregon and Mount Hood. I loved their style of films. I feel like at the time it was super different from all the other stuff that was coming out.



Sammy Carlson as well, because he's from Mt. Hood. It was cool to see someone that was closer to my generation explode onto the scene and become who he is. His skiing, regardless of him being from Oregon, is also a huge inspiration to me.



Currently, I would say Jonah Williams is really fun to watch, and Parker White. Those guys are honestly super sick.

Is there anything that you want people watching Wavelength to take away from it?



I think just to focus on this type of skiing that feels good to you and do that. Approach it with a lighthearted attitude. Skiing is super fun and doesn't need to be super serious.



Also the importance of finding good partners and friends that you wanna do it with. I just hope it makes people want to go skiing and chase mountains that inspire them.



I'm at a point where I just wanna ski for myself and of course push myself, but I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as possible. I think that if you do that, things will work out the best and good things will happen.

