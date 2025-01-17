Lindsey Vonn Reports Her "Bum Is Sore" After Crash

As Lindsey Vonn approached the final section of a downhill training run in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Thursday, January 16, she crashed, but is otherwise feeling okay despite some bruises.



“I'm good," she told The Associated Press, also indicating that she still plans to race this weekend when two World Cup events—a downhill and a super g—are scheduled. “I just caught a lot of air off the second-to-last jump, and I just landed, and my ski kind of caught funny."



Speaking with The Associated Press, Vonn did note, however, that her “bum is sore.”



The American alpine racer’s in-suit airbag inflated when she collided with the snow, reducing the fall’s impact.



Two other skiers—Elvedina Muzaferija and Stephanie Venier—didn’t finish the downhill training course. Federica Brignone, Sofia Goggia, and Nadia Delago clocked the fastest times of the day, finishing first, second, and third—all three are Italian racers.

Lindsey Vonn during a training run on January 16, 2025 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Vonn exited retirement and began to race competitively earlier this winter for the first time in almost six years. Before 2024, she last raced in 2019, placing third in the World Championships.



Despite naysayers—Vonn returned to racing at 40 and with a partially replaced knee containing titanium—she’s proven to herself and fans that she still has competitive potential.



Vonn started relatively slow, with a 14th-place finish in the Super G World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Then, in St. Anton, Austria, she claimed 6th and 4th in the World Cup downhill and Super G, respectively.



“It was a crazy run today. It was really bumpy, it was sunny, then it got dark,” said Vonn in the U.S. Ski Team press release issued after the St. Anton events. “But it was a really good step forward.”



Joining Vonn in the festivities was fellow American Lauren Macuga, who, at 22, claimed her first World Cup win in the St. Anton super g race. Macuga’s win marked the first time an American woman stood atop the St. Anton super g podium.



“I can’t believe it, this is so exciting!” said Macuga, also in the U.S. Ski Team press release. “I don’t think anything has settled in. I am waiting for it to hit me. This is something I have been dreaming about forever.”



In Cortina d’Ampezzo, another downhill training is scheduled for today, Friday, January 17th. The downhill World Cup race is scheduled for Saturday; the super g is on Sunday.



The men, meanwhile, have convened in Wengen, Switzerland, for super g, downhill, slalom, and slalom events, the first of which kicks on Friday, January 17th.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.