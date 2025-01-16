Vail Resorts' lift ticket revenue—and relevant season pass sales—have increased by 4.5% compared to last season, according to a recent news release.



The release compares data from this ski season so far—ending on January 5th, 2025—with roughly the same period of the 2023-2024 ski season across a few metrics, like lift ticket revenue, skier visits, and ski school revenue.



Of the noted metrics, two saw a decrease. Skier visits and retail/rental revenue were down 0.3% and 5.4%, respectively, in comparison to last winter.



Kirsten Lynch, Vail Resorts’ CEO, said in the release that the company believes that the decrease in destination guest visits was driven by “a continued shift in visitation patterns across the ski industry to later in the ski season that increased after challenging early season conditions in the prior year.”



The lift ticket and pass sales increase, though, appears to contribute to an overall win for Vail Resorts.



“We are pleased with our season-to-date results, which reflect the stability provided by our season pass program, our investments in the guest experience, and the execution of our mountain operations teams across all of our mountain resorts,” Lynch said.

During the strike, images and videos that appeared to show long lines at Park City Mountain circulated online. Photo: r/skiing

The release comes a few short days after the conclusion of the Park City Mountain Resort, Utah, ski patrol strike. The strike, which began on December 28th and lasted for 13 days, stymied mountain operations and generated negative publicity for Vail Resorts, the owners of Park City Mountain.



Resort officials told KPCW that they couldn’t open as much terrain as planned partly because of the strike. Park City Mountain COO Deirdra Walsh acknowledged in an editorial written for The Park Record that the strike caused longer than usual waits and less skiable terrain to be open.



In an episode of CNBC show, host Jim Lebenthal—who visited Park City Mountain over the holidays—expressed frustration with his skiing experience at the resort during the strike, saying he was “a little angry.”



“If you want to run a travel and a leisure company, you darn well better give the experience that you’re advertising,” he added.



The investor release from Vail Resorts didn’t address how the strike may have impacted business metrics like skier visitation and lift ticket revenue. However, Lynch said, “We deeply regret the disruptions caused to our guests during the patrol union strike and are committed to delivering an exceptional and safe experience for our guests, and rebuilding their trust and loyalty.”



The company has offered credits to skiers and snowboarders impacted by the strike. Anyone who rode the slopes at Park City Mountain between December 27th, 2024, and January 8th, 2025, with a pass or lift ticket is eligible.

