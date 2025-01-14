Jackson Hole Releases Stacked 2025 Kings and Queens of Corbet's Roster

After a hiatus in 2024, the famed freeride competition Kings & Queens of Corbet's is back in 2025 with an all-star lineup.



The competition takes place at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on one of the world's most famous ski runs, Corbet's Couloir. Competitors huck themselves over the couloir's cornice before skiing the couloir itself, and hitting a man-made terrain park style jump at the bottom of the run. The contest is peer-judged, meaning the athletes vote on the winner, and features both male and female skiers and snowboarders.



New for 2025, a total $50,000 prize purse will be distributed to both the top three skiers and snowboarders in both a male and female category, whereas in previous years, skiers and snowboarders were judged as a whole.



In the men's ski, women's ski, men's snowboard, and women's snowboard categories, first place finishers will receive $5,000. Second place finishers will get $3,000, and third place, $2,000. There will still be a reigning overall King & Queen crowned who receive another $5,000 in prize money.

2023 King of Corbet's Couloir, Colby Stevenson Photo: Izzy Lidsky

As always, this unique competition draws an absolutely stacked lineup of athletes.



Freeskiing fans will recognize names like Colby Stevenson, who took the crown in 2023, Karl Fostvedt (2018 & 2021 King of Corbet's), Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, and Alex Hackel, as well as other notable names in the men's field.



2023 Queen of Corbet's Claire McPherson will compete alongside 2021 Queen of Corbet's Piper Kunst, and 2020 Queen of Corbet's, Veronica Paulsen.



In the snowboard category, Olympian Sarka Pancochova and FWT podium finisher Erika Vikander head up the women's field. Olympian and Jackson Hole local, Yuki Kadono will compete again in the men's snowboard field. Check out the full lineups below.

2025 Kings and Queens of Corbet's Men's Roster:

-Alex Beaulieu-Marchand

-Alex Hackel

-Colby Stevenson

-Cooper Branham

-Jack Wiley

-Karl Fostvedt

-Keegan Hosefros

-Lalo Rambaud

-Mason Lemery

-Toby Rafford

-Windham Miller

-Yuki Kadono

2025 Kings and Queens of Corbet's Women's Roster:

-Ana Eyssimont

-Claire McPherson

-Cheryl Maas

-Erika Vikander

-Madison Blackley

-Piper Kunst

-Sarka Pancochova

-Veronica Paulsen

Piper Kunst at the 2023 Kings & Queen's of Corbet's Couloir. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

King's & Queens of Corbet's debuted in 2018, and has been a hallmark in the freeskiing competition scene ever since.



What began as a kind of grassroots competition has helped launch the careers of skiers like Caite Zeliff, who won the inaugural competition, and Veronica Paulsen, who is still the only woman to have landed a backflip (and woman to attempt a double backflip) into the Couloir. Now, competitors like Arianna Tricomi and Elias Elhardt have come from all over the world to go up against local Teton Valley talent like Cam FitzPatrick and Blaine Gallivan for the crown.



Due to low snowpack and the many scary rocks that make up the couloir, the competition was cancelled in 2024. Jackson Hole currently has 200 inches of snow at its summit and more on the way before the competition weather window from February 8-16, 2025.



Kings & Queens will be live-streamed on Jackson Hole's website and spectators can watch in person from Ten Sleep Bowl at Jackson Hole.

Blake Wilson doing it for the people at 2023 Kings & Queen's of Corbet's. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.