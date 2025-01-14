Kevin Durant Among Investors in Shaun White's Snow League

Shaun White is no stranger to entrepreneurship, and the $15 million in funding he just secured, from investors such as NBA superstar Kevin Durant, proves just that.



White announced a new event series in June of 2024 that takes a similar head-to-head format as the Natural Selection battles. White's event, dubbed Snow League, will focus on halfpipe snowboarding in its inaugural year, although a freeskiing category will be added later in 2025. Long term, the event plans to expand categories to other freeskiing and snowboarding disciplines.



Debuting on March 7-8, 2025 in Aspen, Colorado, Snow League has already gained significant press coverage and financial support with some of the world's best snowboarders slated to compete. Names like Amayu Hirano, Ryusei Yamada, Chase Josey, Maddie Mastro, and Bea Kim are all part of the 36-athlete event roster which aims to showcase a new generation of talent from around the world. The event has a prize purse of a whopping $1.5M that will be evenly split between male and female competitors.



Three more events will take Snow League competitors to some of the most iconic resort destinations and halfpipes in the world in 2025.



Shaun White in the halfpipe himself at the 2022 Winter Olympics Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images

In the latest show of support for White's vision, Snow League has secured $15 million in funding from several investors in a round led by Left Lane Capital. Investors such as Will Ventures, Ares Management funds, David Blitzer’s Bolt Ventures, Ryan Sports Ventures, Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s Boardroom Sports Holdings, Founder of League One Volleyball Peter Hirschmann and Kuvare Holdings were all a part of the funding round for the event.



"The investment will accelerate the league’s expansion, enhance fan engagement, and set a new standard for athlete development and live entertainment in winter sports," according to a press release issued on the funds. In an ever changing landscape, events like Snow League aim to prioritize creating opportunity for athletes as well as fan experience, and expand the reach of winter action sports. The event also hopes to help snow sports athletes build momentum going into the 2026 Winter Olympics.



In November, White signed a deal with NBC Sports as the official broadcast partner of Snow League in an effort to bring snow sports to more mainstream media.

The March event will be live streamed to Peacock and followed by an encore presentation on NBC Sports. Ticket are also available for in-person spectators at the the Aspen event on Snow League's website.



"I’m grateful to have so many renowned investors believing in our vision for this new league. This investment allows us to expand our reach, enhance the fan experience, and attract top-tier talent. We’re excited to have such incredible partners join us on this venture, " White added to the press release.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.