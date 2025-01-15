Kai Jones Details 'Life-Changing' Incident That Left Him Wheelchair-Bound

Freeskiing, unless it’s an Olympic year, doesn’t spend much time in the national media spotlight. We’re stoked about double corks and powder turns; news anchors aren’t so much.



But wunderkind Kai Jones—and his new film Falling Into Place—recently attracted the attention of NBC News, who interviewed the rising star during a morning news segment about trailblazing members of Gen Z called Making WaveZ.



Produced in collaboration with Teton Gravity Research, Kai’s documentary tells the story of his life as a professional skier, including a trajectory-altering injury Kai suffered in 2023. At 16, Kai was filming with Teton Gravity Research in the backcountry when he crashed. The fall could’ve ended his career.



“On March 7th, for those of you who don’t know, I broke both my legs and tore both of my meniscuses,” Kai told NBC News host Savannah Sellers. “Everything I’ve been doing my entire life was stripped away from me. And it was a really humbling experience.”



The injury left Kai in a wheelchair for nearly nine weeks. “I had to work back from the very bottom,” he said.



At one point during the interview, Sellers suggests that the physical part of recovering from a serious injury is only half the battle. Kai affirms her suspicions. Mentally, he was struggling. In one moment during the trailer for Falling Into Place, he exclaims, “I’m useless.” Without the sporting anchor point that he’d built his entire identity around, Kai wasn’t sure who he was.



“That’s a super hard reality to grasp as an athlete when you’re going through an injury,” Kai said during the Making WaveZ interview. “I was at my very weakest point.”



Spoiler alert: Kai made it through the dark chapter. In Teton Gravity Research’s 2024 film, Beyond The Fantasy, he appeared in Alaska the season after recovering from his injuries, throwing down the gauntlet alongside Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and Ian McIntosh.



“Last year, I had a life-changing experience, and it was really important to me this year to get back out there and test myself,” Kai said in a press release for Beyond The Fantasy.



Unlike Beyond The Fantasy, the documentary Falling Into Place isn’t just a ski flick packed wall-to-wall with awe inspiring footage. Instead, it provides a raw and candid look at the other, more challenging side of professional skiing. In a ski media landscape dominated by highlight reels, it’s refreshing—and inspiring—to catch an honest glimpse of the hurdles our favorite pros face.



Falling Into Place is available for rent or purchase on TGR TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

