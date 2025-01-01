How Skiing Taught Jacob Callaghan To Live ‘For the Sake of It'

In the short amounts of time I’ve spent with Jacob Callaghan, it's clear that he’s one of those people who is so firmly himself that even if you didn’t know him, you’d still know something about him.



Whether it’s to look for the strings of his knit beanie poking out from under his ski helmet as he flies by you, or listening for the rumble of one of his VW buses pulling into the lot at Mt. Bachelor, the little tell-tale things barely scratch the surface of the skier, filmmaker, artist... the list goes on.



Callaghan’s new film, For the Sake of It, feels like everything a ski film should be if it’s going to go beyond the formula of ‘just skiing.’ I first watched it as it premiered outside a building used as a hot dog stand and bike shop in the summer on 14th and Galveston in Bend, Oregon. The no-frills premiere itself was a microcosm for the one of the films’ messages, ‘just do it because you enjoy it.’



For the Sake of It reminds us of all the things skiing can teach us. It spoke to me in particular as someone whose entire career has been built on pursuing the things I love, and hoping that they work out somehow.



You can watch the film below and keep reading to learn more about it.

I wanted to know more about the filmmaking process so I emailed Callaghan some questions about the film. In true form, he responded with a voice recording to answer my questions, knowing that just speaking off the cuff would provide the best answers.



His answers have been edited for clarity and length, but hopefully his personality still comes through as much as it did in the recording.



You're a bit of a jack of all trades with music, skiing, filming, and so on. How would you describe yourself, or your 'job title' so to speak?



My job title is filmmaking, but I don’t know that’s how I’d describe myself. I really like to be outside in the mountains and go skiing and do random artistic things or just pretty much random things in my free time, which includes skiing, filming, and music. I'm just a guy who likes to do a lot of different things but really not that many things.



What was the inspiration for the project?



I've had a lot of passions that kind of stem from skiing and I had always wanted to combine these passions into one project. I always wanted to find a way to get vans, skiing, music and filmmaking into one. Granted this film is not about filmmaking, but since it is a film, it's a film that includes filmmaking. So I kind of got all the four passions into one.



I was chilling with my buddy Jacob Oster, who also co-directed the project and I kind of ran it by him and said I'd really like to do some sort of project where I can combine all these things together. He was like, ‘that sounds cool,’ and I was like, ‘that's cool that you think that sounds cool. Can we do it?’ So we went ahead and made the project.



How did you choose which visual elements to include with a piece that is about skiing, but also not about skiing?



Being the fact that two of the main passions featured in this film are not skiing, there's definitely not gonna be skiing in there. So editing really played a role in that, me and Jacob, Jacob Oster, him and I did like a ping pong edit. Basically he started with the structure and kind of started piecing it together and then he'd bop it to me and I would kind of do my thing for a couple days and tweak it and figure out what visuals link together and then I would bop it back to him and he would do the same kind of thing.



A lot of that was figured out in post-production as far as what to include. During shooting, our Director of Photography, Alex Palumbo, played a big role in how he decided to shoot the project and kind of tie those things together visually. If I'm being honest, a lot of filmmakers like to talk about how they did all these things intentionally and we did some things intentionally, but most of it was just getting cool shots. We were not that intentional with a lot of things as far as tying each scene together. We had some ideas but really not much.

Callaghan working on his Volkswagens in 'For the Sake of It' Photo: YouTube/season eqpt.

Did you write the script and if so, what was that process like?



We did not write a script. We just did an interview. It was myself and Jacob [Oster], sitting down on my couch just kind of talking about things and he had a list of questions and he asked those and I answer those to my best of abilities.



What about the music in terms of process?



We actually got lucky in the making of this film, which I guess is the first film I made about me making music. Maybe this is how it will always go, but probably not. It seemed like we got really lucky in the sense that what we actually documented, the footage that we got of me making music was the actual main song, kind of the hero song of the project The piano song that I'm playing in the second scene after the establishing ski shots was kind of the rough sketch that I had. Then we recorded that on a tape recorder that Alex had, and we used that to record that piano lick that you hear in the film at the beginning.



Then, I took that piano lick and I chopped it up on my beat pad that you see in the scene where it goes around in the circle, and I turned that into kind of that choppy breakdown that then was the backbone of the track. From there we got the drums and the synths and everything. You see a little bit about how the track was made by the film. The track that’s playing during the two ski segments is made from what we actually captured of me making music.



Can you talk about the relationship between all the things you link together in the film? Skiing, VW buses, music, etc.



Well, the relationship between all these things is kind of like a foundation from skiing, right? Skiing gave me this jump off point to allow myself to find all these creative endeavors in life being VW buses and music and you know, other random things, woodworking and things that aren't featured in the film. But really the tie to these is that before skiing really took a big chord in my life, and it was something that I really was into and kind of gravitated towards, I didn't really have much direction in life. I wasn't really too dedicated or devoted or even like really doing anything with my life. You know, I was just a kid who did random kid things but I didn't really have any passion or directions. When skiing took hold of my life, I started to kind of find a little bit of purpose and a little bit of dedication and it allowed me to be creative.



Skiing opened these doors to so many different avenues and that opened the door to music and opened the door to Volkswagens and all these things where skiing showed me that you can learn, you can fail, you can grow. The most important thing skiing taught me, and I'm still learning this lesson from skiing all the time, is that there's a niche, there's kind of space for everyone if you can find it right? You may not be the best skier, you may not be the best of whatever, but if you find your passion and you really do it for –a cheesy title plug here– for the sake of it. If you do it for what you're doing it for, then you'll eventually find a way.



I'm living all my childhood dreams right now and I never really worked towards it in a true sense. It's kind of shocking to me that I got here. I just kept skiing because I really loved skiing and I just kept doing all these things because I really loved them.



I remember when I was 15 making music, I wanted to do music and what I wanted to be my career. There weren't a lot of avenues in that realm so I kind of stepped away from it and got burnt out. Now 15 years later, my primary income is music. I just stuck with it and kept making music and eventually I found the space for me and that ended up being making commercials, which back then I would've never thought was an avenue even that I could go down and make a living out of. It’s the same thing with skiing and buses and everything. I've kind of found my space through just staying doing them long enough.

Callaghan riding to the hill in style in 'For the Sake of It'. Photo: YouTube/season eqpt.

What was your experience with making a fairly vulnerable, personal project?



Honestly, I don't know if I viewed this as very vulnerable. I think a lot of people from the outside would. It was just something I wanted to make and once it was made, it really was kind of done.



I wanted to make this project for myself for the sake of it. But actually that's really what I wanted to do. It was all about just making the project and it's kind of what the film was about. So once I was done with it, I wasn’t really too concerned. I wasn't too scared.



Really the vulnerable part for me was getting people around it to make the project, to spend their time, their own time. For Alex Palumbo, who shot it, for him to spend his time and John Reynolds, who also helped shoot, for all these guys to come around and help make the project. That was the most vulnerable part for me. Not having the film done and putting it out there. I've learned through filmmaking and through skiing and everything that you can't really have these expectations of how it's gonna go. I've learned to let go of that because I'm 15 years-ish deep in my filmmaking career and I've kind of let go of the outcome. It doesn't really matter. So the hardest part for me, and I think this is still this way with making passion projects, that aren't even about myself, is getting the people to rally behind my idea.



What do you hope others gain or take away from watching it?



Just do things for the sake of it. Like do what you do because you actually like what you're doing. If you do that and you continue to do it and enjoy what you're doing, then good things will come from it. It'll eventually be fruitful or it won't. If you don't really tie yourself to that outcome, even if it's not fruitful, you had a great time because you enjoy doing it.



The other one is, as I get older and older, I'm so grateful for sport in my life and whether that's any kind of sport but especially action sports, skiing, surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding and all these things. I've seen so many people like myself give people a way to care about life.



They give a creative avenue, even if it's not through professional skiing or snowboarding or professional sporting. It gives people the way to art, it gives people the way to woodworking. I have a lot of friends and a lot of people around me, you know a lot of ‘big dogs’ and people who have made it in the industry and every avenue coming into these places through the sport. So I think another thing is that people should really just do these sports and see what happens, and see what inspiration comes from doing these regardless of your skill level.

