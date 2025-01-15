Why Can't I Find High Performance Ski Boots for My Tiny Feet?

On an average Saturday morning last week, I did the open-the-car-door-and-gear-up-parking-lot dance in the Mt. Bachelor parking lot.



The driver of the car next to me was sitting in the front seat of his vehicle with the door ajar. I asked him if I would be in his way if I put my boots on with the door of my passenger side door open. He said no.



As I buckled my second boot, he started his own open-the-car-door-and-gear-up-parking-lot next to me, and now stood near me, buckling his own boots. With his gaze cast towards the snowy ground, and apparently my boots, this random man in the parking lot exclaimed "holy sh*t your feet are small, what size boot do you wear, a 23.5?"



Actually, I wear a 22.5.



A quick Google search tells me that the average shoe size of the American woman is between an 8.5 and a 9. At a whopping size 6 in US shoe sizes, I'm definitely a bit below average, but I'm also not alone. I know plenty of women who wear size 23.5 and 22.5 ski boots and, also have a hard time finding a boot made in their size with a stiff flex index.



Before we get into things, a quick reminder that how good of a skier you are does not necessarily dictate your boot flex preference. Boot flex is just that, a preference. While softer boots are a bit more beginner oriented, and stiffer boots often recommended for more advanced skiers, there's no hard and fast rule on this. Stiffer boots have a more efficient energy transfer from your legs to your skis, which means it requires less energy to drive your skis the direction you want to go.



Flex index is also not standardized and can vary brand to brand, model to model, and between boots that have a 'walk' mode and not.

My own tiny, Dalbello Lupos and the very heavy backpack I often ski with. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

With that all being said, I prefer a stiffer boot, ideally a 120 flex. I ski with a heavy bag full of camera gear often, and a stiffer boot means it requires less energy to stay in the front of my boots when I have all that weight pulling me back.



Which brings us back to my tiny, tiny feet and the fact that there's not a lot of boots out there in a 22.5 that are a 120 flex. So, what is out there for skiers like me? Well, for the sake of brevity, I'm gonna focus on alpine boots only, so this isn't, by any stretch, an exhaustive list.



I went on outdoor retailer evo's website to get a quick overview of what's available, and used their filters to see all the women's downhill ski boots in a size 22.5.



Of 62 results, one pair of boots fit the criteria for coming in a size 22.5 and a 120 flex— the 2024 Dalbello Cabrio LV 120s.



I have a pair of the discontinued Dalbello Lupo 'unisex' touring boots in a 22.5 that are a 120 flex. A further look at the Dalbello website for the 2025 version of these boots says that sizes 23.5 and 22.5 are 'coming soon.'



The same search on Backcountry.com provided a list of 15 pairs of downhill boots in size 22.5, of which one pair had greater than 120 flex— the Tecnica Cochise 130. The Cochise has a walk-mode and is slated as more of a hybrid boot than it's ultra-light cousin, the Zero G. Given it was the only boot in the search that fit the criteria, I'm gonna let that walk-mode detail slide.



While it was heartening to find two boots that would fit my feet in a 120 or greater flex, neither of these boots are 'women's specific,' and having never tried either, I certainly wondered how they'd actually fit a narrow, low volume foot.



Further digging on brand specific sites brought me a pair of Lange race-style boots (Lange RS 130LV) that come in a 22.5 with a 130 flex. K2 also makes two women's specific 125 flex boots, the K2 Anthem 125 BOA and K2 Mindbender 125 BOA, one with a walk mode and one without.



So, with a bit of research, I found that boots that meet my criteria, albeit very specific criteria, do exist in a somewhat limited capacity.

Madison Rose booting up in the Jackson Hole lot before a shoot we did together. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

*Carrie Bradshaw Voice* I couldn't help but wonder why this gap in women's specific gear exists in 2025 when women are out there throwing double backflips on skis, putting down insane World Cup times, and getting first descents around the world.



The narrative that drove the 'shrink it and pink it' movements of early women's specific sports gear doesn't hold up in an age where women are just as capable and strong as men in sports.



I'm well aware of the supply-and-demand model as well as the financial restraints of creating a product as specific as a ski boot that doesn't serve a wide enough demographic to justify it. My question is less of a literal 'why,' and more of an anthropological 'why.'



My current alpine boot is the Tecnica Mach1 LV 115 that I landed on because it comes in a 22.5 and a 115 (which is not 120, but it's pretty good!), but I'd never owned Tecnica's before, so I went to the local shop that carried the boot to try them on. The shop only had a 95 flex in stock, and I was told that a 22.5 and that the 115+ flex I was looking for was really an 'aggressive fit for an 'aggressive skier anyway,' which, despite knowing not a thing about me, the boot fitter felt the need to mention.



Had I not known what I was looking for, or felt less confident in my ability to tell the boot fitter that I knew what I was talking about (it really helps when you can drop that you work for POWDER to back it up), it might have been easier for them to talk me into a bigger, softer boot that would not have performed well in the conditions I'd be putting it in.

My friend Sophie who also wears a 22.5 and is an absolute RIPPER of a skier. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

It's interactions like these that make me wonder if the demand for a stiff boot in smaller sizes would be higher if there was less misogyny in the ski and outdoor industry. If every woman who walks into a shop is encouraged to ski a softer boot based on nothing but her gender alone, then of course there's not going to be demand for smaller, stiffer boots.



However subtle they may be, there's a million narratives in skiing reminding women of all the reasons we're less capable, deserving, strong, or talented as our male counterparts. Whether it's less funding, less opportunity media coverage, or less access to gear that works for us.



There is certainly a wave of change happening, however slow it might feel sometimes. As the 'the good old boys' start to loosen their grip on the ski industry, I'm curious to see if empowering women in skiing leads to a gear revolution that caters to high level female skiers in a way we haven't seen before.



If so, I eagerly await more boot options for my tiny, tiny little hobbit feet.

