American Skier Hannah Baldwin Wins Junior Freeride World Championship

While the 2025 Freeride World Tour has yet to kick off, the Freeride Junior World Championships just wrapped up, and one thing, among others, is clear—the next generation is poised to push the level of competition even higher.



Hannah Baldwin, of the U.S.A., took top marks in the women’s category. In the middle of her run, she stomped two large cliffs back to back.



“I’m thrilled to be the world champion,” said Baldwin after her run, already looking ahead to the future. “The event was incredible, and I’m excited to move on to the next stage of my career.”

Anjah Morgan-Smith of Canada and Elfy Rouiller of Switzerland rounded out the women’s podium.



Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Noah Peizerat claimed first in the male category with a textbook and flawless run. He executed numerous 360s throughout, with large air near the bottom of the venue standing out. Behind Peizerat on the podium stood the Swiss Leo Flett and Germany’s Mika Rolshoven.



“It was an amazing run. My legs were burning at the end, but I executed it just the way I wanted. Becoming a world champion is indescribable—it’s everything I dreamed of, and I’m so stoked!” Peizerat said of his run.

As is becoming increasingly true across the junior categories, both Baldwin and Peizerat skied like they were performing in the big leagues. Their runs would’ve been strong Freeride World Tour performances. Presumably, that’s where the two skiers hope to head next, so don’t be surprised if you see their names on the Freeride World Tour roster in the coming years.



After a roster shake-up, the first event of the 2025 Freeride World Tour is scheduled to occur sometime in the next few days, with a weather window between January 16th and January 23rd. In a recent social media update, the Freeride World Tour wrote that Friday, January 17th, looks “promising” as a potential competition day.



Ahead of the event, Max Hitzig and Sybille Blanjean bowed out due to injuries. Elisabeth Gerritzen, another former champion, will compete in Blanjean’s stead after being offered a season wildcard. With Gerritzen now on the women’s roster, three athletes in the ski women category set to compete in 2025—Gerritzen, Arianna Tricomi, and Justine Dufour-Lapointe—have won the overall Freeride World Tour title in the past.

