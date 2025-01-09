Love is in the air at Revelstoke Mountain Resort! At least it will be on Valentine's Day, but I guess that's always true during the holiday.



Anyway, if you really feel that love and a) want to get married at a ski resort, and b) don't want to pay an arm and a leg for your wedding, you can get married at the top of Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia for FREE. That's right, on Valentine's Day (February 14, just in case you forgot), Revelstoke will be hosting free weddings at the top of Revelation Gondola from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A marriage commissioner will be available to wed or perform vow renewals, but couples will need to pre-reserve a time slot on the resort's website.



In order for the wedding to be legally binding, they will also need to have obtained a wedding license prior to their wedding day. Folks hoping to get married will also need to bring two witnesses to their mountaintop nuptials.



There is a slight catch—those getting hitched at the top of the gondi on skis will still need to purchase lift tickets for themself and their witnesses at $199 CAD each. Non-skiing couples can purchase a sightseeing ticket for the gondola ride.



When the 'I do's' are said and done, couples will receive a tasting glass of sparkling wine (can we call it champagne even if it's not from France?) and a cupcake to cut and eat. Wow, that's wholesome.



Revelation Gondola takes Revelstoke guests from the mountain's base area to its Mackenzie Outpost at 5,554ft of elevation. Those getting married on skis can enjoy Revelstoke's 3,100+ acres of skiable terrain and 1713 meters of vertical drop.



So whether you're more of a 'ski in a wedding dress' kind of bride or a 'get married in Gore-Tex' couple, Revelstoke will let you tie the knot in an epic slopeside ceremony. Here's hoping it's a clear day out there, but a pow-day wedding would probably be pretty sweet, too.



Don't forget to cue Bill Idol's White Wedding.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.