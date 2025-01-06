What Gear Makes It Clear You Can't Ski? The Internet Decides

Hate it or love it, skiing is, at least in part, a fashion show. Those fancy Gore-Tex kits skiers obsess over aren't just about providing protection from the elements—they can make you look like a bad*ss who knows their way around the mountain's most challenging terrain.



But what gear has the opposite effect?



In a recent post on r/Skigear, the internet addressed that exact question. "What piece of gear makes it obvious that you can't ski?" the Reddit thread's title reads.



Commenters provided numerous answers, but before we get into the mix, I wanted to make one thing abundantly clear—everyone has to start somewhere, skiers included. And the lower price point—or unfashionable in the eyes of "hardcore" skiers—equipment serves a purpose. You should wear whatever's comfortable—having fun and staying dry without spending $700 on a ski jacket is entirely possible. Heck, trash bags are waterproof. If someone gives you grief for your kit, they're probably not worth skiing with anyway.

There are innumerable ways to dress for skiing. Some outfits, according to Reddit, indicate that someone might still be learning the ropes. Photo: aire images/Getty Images

With that important caveat out of the way, one brand that you might recognize topped the r/Skigear thread.



"Ruroc helmets," reads the highest-rated comment.



Ruroc, for the uninitiated, makes those full-face dome protectors that look like something a stormtrooper or Darth Vader would wear (they also offer non-full-face helmets).



In fact, the brand is currently selling a black collaborative Star Wars helmet, which has a Death Star graphic on the side and costs $429. It's not entirely clear why Reddit lumped Ruroc in with the less-than-talented crowd, but the legendary quadruple backflipping Tanner Hall—who has a pro model helmet with the brand—offers a strong counterpoint.



The next comment with the most upvotes addressed down parkas that go beyond your knees.



This one makes sense, mainly because long down parkas, presumably, would absolutely suck to ski in (I've never done it). First, you'd get wet—down performs terribly in soggy weather. Second, anything that extends below your waist limits mobility (although that didn't stop park skiers from days past wearing triple XL tall tees that could function as a dress in a pinch). Most seasoned skiers wouldn't choose gear that might transform into a soggy blanket during a storm day.

That same comment also mentioned turtle butt protectors like this. Have I ever seen the best skier on the mountain wearing one of these? No, so fair enough, but having a squishy turtle attached to your butt would certainly make for more comfortable chairlift rides. Turtle lovers, keep doing you—don't mind the haters.



Backpacks with speakers drew some attention, too. Whether or not these make someone look like a worse skier isn't the point here, in my opinion. Headphones exist, and not every skier wants to listen to your skiing soundtrack, even if you think it's great. Lift queues are chaotic enough on their own without blaring dubstep remixes.



What about jeans? A commenter suggested that denim correlates negatively with skiing ability but faced some pushback.



"Some old guys absolutely shred in jeans," read one reply.



Nick Goepper, who's currently taking the halfpipe skiing world by storm while wearing jeans, would probably like a word, too.

