Powder Days Are for the Gals— Mt. Bachelor Conditions Report

After a brief pilgrimage to Colorado for the holidays (no I didn't go skiing, sorry to disappoint), Central Oregon was once again blessed by Ullr upon my return. A storm dropped almost FOUR WHOLE FEET of snow on Mt. Bachelor giving us *drumroll please* the deepest snowpack in the country.



The storm came in hot Wednesday night and dropped 14" overnight on the mountain. Some pretty dense snow coated the mountain throughout Thursday and Friday. My very handy inside sources (the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook group, hi! Hello! I see you all! Thanks for the love!) let me know that Friday was tough skiing and driving, so I wasn't too bummed to miss it while catching up on some fun content from over the holidays.



On Saturday morning (12/28/24), the road to Bachelor was plagued as always with unprepared drivers so I slept in and headed to the mountain around 11am and boy, was I rewarded with that choice. Red Chair gave us lap after lap of fresh turns before we scored and caught Outback right as it opened.

Did I mention FOUR FEET OF SNOW. SO MUCH SNOW. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Saturday delivered, but Sunday was the real event. When I say the girls (i.e. my girls Sage, Megan, and Berkly in spirit!) absolutely nailed every single part of the day, I mean we nailed it. My trusty Tacoma, Lindsay Truckingham, got us to the mountain with no trouble and we hopped in the Sunrise lift line at 8:30am on Sunday morning. Cloudchaser was still in the process of 'storm recovery' so we opted for a warm-up lap on Sunrise that was not at all a warm up, but some of the deepest snow I've ever skied. 15" overnight was no joke.



After a couple laps on the east side of the mountain, we gambled on the Pine Marten lift line and were rewarded for our choices. Just as the day before, we headed over to some trees off Red Chair and found untouched pow turns on lap after lap.



After a quick hot coco break, we knew Outback and Northwest wouldn't open for the day (don't ask me for my source on this, I won't tell you), so we headed back to find the rest of the goods on Cloudchaser.

Okay ladies, now let's get in formation. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Lo and behold, we found not only the goods, but more friends! Our babe squad expanded from three to five and we skied until none of us could feel our legs anymore.



The snow was certainly a bit heavier than I'm used to coming from Wyoming, but still pretty light for PNW standards and really, really fun. As bummed as we were to not ski Outback on Sunday, we saw patrollers and lift ops digging all day.

Mmmm pow turns on Devastators. (Thank you, 4FRNT, we love you 4FRNT!) Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Mt. Bachelor posted an Instagram photo of the lift buried on Monday morning so mostly, I'm just really grateful for all the work that Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol and lift ops did to open the terrain and lifts they did, which was still a huge chunk of the mountain.



We also saw a lot of people really struggling in the heavy, deep snow, so I know patrol probably had their hands full and I'm gonna throw 'em an extra kudos for that work.

You can tell they're working harder than the rest of us by the red jackets with the crosses on them. Thank you, Mt. Bachelor ski patrol! Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Some more highlights of the day included:



- Sage double ejecting and Super Man-ing right under Cloudchaser. If anyone has a video, we'll pay you for it.



- Face-planting, a few times.



- Giving lifties Hershey kisses and seeing how excited they were.



- Skiing longer than the boys. Everything is a competition, sorry not sorry.



-Liv dumping a tree branch's worth of snow on her head *just for fun*.



- Did I mention, SO MANY POW TURNS.

It's true that if you yank on a snowy branch, it will dump snow down your jacket. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Lastly, I wrote at least one story about people ducking ropes and triggering slides at resorts this morning, and it's not the first one this season.



We all wore beacons even though we skied in-bounds all day and never entered closed terrain. 15" of snow overnight is no joke and tree wells are sometimes just as big of a hazard as avalanches. Megan and I both carried radios too and she and Sage both wear bright colors while skiing which is great not only in photos, but for skiing in the trees and finding each other.

Radio'd up and stoked out in the lift line. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

That's all, keep your eyes peeled for another conditions report soon which may or may not have a guest appearance from *drum roll* my step-dad, who not only taught me to ski, but is a RIPPIN' tele skier.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.