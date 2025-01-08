Skiers Can Exchange Boarding Passes for Free Lift Tickets With This Airline Deal

Regardless of where life takes us, we’ll always be ski bums at heart—and when you’re a ski bum, there’s one word that consistently gets the pulse racing. We'll give you a hint: it starts with “F” and ends with “Ree.”



In this case, the prospect of free stuff—it's lift tickets this time—comes via a deal offered by Alaska Airlines. With a boarding pass in hand, you can get a complimentary lift ticket at several ski resorts throughout North America, including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming, and Sun Peaks, British Columbia.



The specifics of the deal depend on which resort you’re visiting.



For instance, at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming, you must present a same-day boarding pass—that is, you have to make it to the hill right after landing to score a free ticket (the deal also includes complimentary equipment storage and gear rentals). You can’t hang on to the boarding pass and whip it out after you’ve already been in Jackson for a few days. Luckily, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is only about a 30-minute drive from the Jackson Hole Airport.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is one of several ski resorts that have partnered with Alaska Airlines. Photo: Courtesy JHMR/Ikon Pass Media Assets

The Sun Peaks deal is gentler and extends beyond your landing date. It offers one free alpine lift ticket on the day you arrive or the next day, then 20% off additional days. At Marmot Basin, Alberta, the deal can be redeemed within 21 days of the passenger’s travel date through Edmonton International Airport.



RED Mountain Resort, British Columbia, too, has an extended grace period for the free ticket deal.



“Fly Alaska Airlines to Spokane and present your boarding pass dated within 10 days of your arrival day at RED this winter, along with your ID, to the RED Mountain Resort Ticket Window to receive a free adult lift ticket,” a description of the offer reads on RED’s website.



Some other resorts that have partnered with Alaska Airlines, like Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, only offer discounts. Mt. Bachelor visitors who fly into Redmond Airport with an Alaska Airlines boarding pass net reduced rates on private lessons, rentals, and purchases in the Mt. Bachelor Sports Shop.



Similarly, discounted rentals, rather than free tickets, are how the Alaska Airlines deal works at the SkiBig3 Adventure Hub locations in either Banff or Canmore. SkiBig3 is a trifecta of Alberta ski areas near Banff composed of Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine, and Mt. Norquay.



If this is all too much information to keep in your noggin, check out Alaska Airlines' website for specifics and a complete list of participating resorts. Here’s hoping you can make some turns on the house this winter.

