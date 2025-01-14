Former FWT Champion Takes Injured Athlete's Place

As the start date of the 2025 Freeride World Tour looms, another athlete, Sybille Blanjean, has bowed out due to injury and will be replaced by former freeride champion and season wildcard Elisabeth Gerritzen.



Blanjean, a Swiss skier, first appeared on the Freeride World Tour in 2022. She won the Xtreme Verbier finals event that season, placing fifth overall. Last winter, Blanjean placed fifth overall again and earned a first-place finish at the debut Georgia Pro event.



About three weeks ago, Blanjean suffered a back injury, preventing her from returning to the Freeride World Tour this winter.



“It’s incredibly sad and frustrating not to be able to share another season with all my friends out there, but I’m wishing everyone the best of luck and heaps of fun!” Blanjean said in a Freeride World Tour press release.

Sybille Blanjean. Photo: Freeride World Tour/Dom Daher

Blanjean’s departure made room for Gerritzen, who, in 2021, won the overall Freeride World Tour title. Gerritzen has also won the Xtreme Verbier competition twice.



“This last-minute invite was completely unexpected and, of course, bittersweet as it comes due to my friend Sybille being out with an injury,” said Gerritzen in the press release. “I’m super excited to be back in the start gate with Ari and all the other girls. The level of competition has skyrocketed since I last competed, so it’ll be thrilling to see if I can still be a contender.”



With Gerritzen now a member of the women’s 2025 Freeride World Tour squad, there are three contenders who previously won the overall title. Arianna Tricomi and Justine Dufour-Lapointe are also former Freeride World Tour champions.

Elisabeth Gerritzen. Photo: Freeride World Tour/Elisabeth Gerritzen

Other competitors, like Astrid Cheylus—who landed a double backflip in the Nendaz Backcountry Invitational last weekend—will likely provide a stout challenge for the former champions. Between the veterans and the up-and-comers, the women’s Freeride World Tour field appears highly competitive—perhaps more so than it’s ever been.



Blanjean isn’t the only skier to depart ahead of the 2025 Freeride World Tour debut. Max Hitzig, too, will sit out this upcoming season owing to an injury he suffered in December.



The weather window for the first Freeride World Tour event of the season in Baqueira-Beret, Spain, is scheduled between January 16th and January 23rd. Recently, event organizers added two dates—January 16th and January 17th—to the weather window in the hopes of securing better snow conditions for the athletes.



In a social media update published today, the Freeride World Tour shared that Friday, January 17th, is looking promising as a prospective start date. Organizers will announce the competition’s start date 48 hours in advance.

