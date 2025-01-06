North Carolina's First Ski Area To Construct New Chairlift

Cataloochee—North Carolina’s first established ski area—is getting a new chairlift.



Over the weekend, Cataloochee shared plans to replace its Omigosh double chairlift with a Doppelmayr quad chairlift. The lift is scheduled to begin construction in May 2025 and open in time for the beginning of the 2025-26 ski season. It’ll rise 740 vertical feet, offering access to a mix of intermediate and advanced terrain.



Omigosh is Cataloochee’s only chairlift that reaches the ski area’s summit area. The lift’s current alignment features a mid-station with access to Lower Omigosh, an intermediate run. Beyond the mid-station, Omigosh’s upper terminal deposits skiers atop the ski area, marking the only access point for runs like The Meadows, Upper Omigosh, and Upper Snowbird. The new Omigosh will retain its predecessor's mid-station.

Cataloochee Ski Area trail map. Photo: Cataloochee Ski Area

The construction of a new and improved Omigosh lift marks a step forward for the Southeast ski scene, joining the revitalization of another North Carolina winter destination: Hatley Pointe.



Previously known as Wolf Ridge, Hatley Pointe came under new ownership in 2023. The new owners—David and Deb Hatley—reopened the ski area on December 21st, 2024, and plan to create a four-season destination with activities likerock climbing and zip-lining. Work on a mountain bike park at the ski area is underway.



Founded in 1961, Cataloochee was created by Tom Alexander in the hopes of providing winter employment opportunities for local ranch hands. Since then, the ski area’s grown, now boasting five lifts, 50 acres of terrain, and 100% snowmaking coverage.



To outsiders, it might come as a surprise that numerous ski areas call North Carolina home—Cataloochee and Hatley Pointe aren’t alone. Appalachian Ski Mountain, Beech Mountain Resort, Sapphire Valley Ski Area, and Sugar Mountain Resort are other options for Southeast skiers. The North Carolina Ski Areas Association reports that between 2022 and 2023, the state’s ski areas contributed a $244 Million economic impact.



Cataloochee opened for the 2024-2025 ski season on Saturday, November 23rd, thanks to a concerted snowmaking push. As of today, 15 of its 18 trails are open, and a handful of terrain park features are available. Come next winter, you’ll be able to fit a larger portion of your crew on the higher-capacity, four-person Omigosh lift.

