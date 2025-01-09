The Faction Collective has just released the second in a series of short films profiling their athletes, and the latest to take the spotlight is Freeride World Tour vet Elisabeth Gerrtizen.



The film's opening interview with fellow Faction athlete and FWT competitor Andrew Pollard does well in setting the stage for Gerrtizen. Pollard describes his first meeting with Gerritzen at a party in Canada, where she lost her shoe in the middle of a mosh pit as the band played a Rage Against the Machine song. He thought, "Who the hell is this short, curly-haired girl in the mosh pit raging?"



You can see for yourself and watch the film below.

Gerritzen hails from the Swiss Alps and grew up skiing Verbier, which gave her the makings of an incredible freeskier. Gerritzen flexed those freeride muscles, spending seven years on the Freeride World Tour and making a name for herself with her fluid style and bold line choices. In 2022, Gerritzen finally won the Tour, but it spurred the question: where do you go from the top?



The film taps into narratives about Gerritzen from Pollard, as well as other Faction athletes Sophia Rouches and Sam Anthamatten, to highlight her personality and skiing. In just 13 and a half minutes, the viewer can go from knowing nothing about Gerritzen to learning that she's staunchly anti-establishment and tends to think a bit deeper about things than the pro-skier archetype has us assume.



"Skiing is useless. If you take a step back, everything is useless," says Gerrtizen in the film. When asked who her idols are, she says she idolizes anyone in sport who speaks out about issues despite the pressure not to do so.

Elisabeth Gerritzen and Sophia Rouches filming in the Swiss Alps. Photo: Frederik Kalbermatten/ Courtesy of Faction

If you've stumbled upon the film in search of a shred flick, don't be off-put by the interviews sprinkled through—after all, it is still a Faction Collective film. Between archival FWT footage and segments filmed in the Swiss Alps alongside Pollard and Rouches, there's plenty of dynamic and cinematic skiing to be had. If anything, the film goes to show that Gerritzen's post-FWT career is bright, not just as a talented skier but as a unique force in the industry.

