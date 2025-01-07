"Extreme Weather" Forces Closure of Alaska's Largest Ski Resort

UPDATE: As of 8:00 a.m. this morning, Alyeska is planning to operate all of its lifts today, Tuesday, January 7th, per its mountain report. "After closing for the storm yesterday, our teams are hard at work preparing the mountain for what’s looking to be an epic ❄POW DAY❄ up top! All lifts are scheduled to be operating today with the Glacier Bowl Express closing at 3:45pm. Stay tuned for more updates!" the mountain report reads.

In river culture, its taboo to say the dreaded W word (wind) for superstition that it might conjure an upstream 'W' and make it significantly harder to paddle downstream. When I was a river guide, when the breeze would pick up we'd say 'Uncle Gusty's drunk again' instead of cursing ourselves further.



Monday afternoon, January 6, Uncle Gusty got absolutely smashed on Ullr shooters up at Alyeska Resort in Alaska causing a power outage that shut the resort down.



Alyeska PR and Digital Marketing Manager Abbey Brau told Alaska's News Source that the power outage shut down not only the resort, but the Nordic Spa and Hotel Alyeska Pool as well.



"Due to extreme weather, an extended power outage, and intense winds, we will be ceasing operations for the day on all lifts immediately. The Sitzmark is now also closed. We are offering lift credits for another day at our ticket offices for all lift tickets purchased today. This decision to close is never made lightly, but the importance of the safety for our guests and staff is paramount. Please drive safely out there, Alyeska Fans!" reads a social media post by the mountain.



The resort didn't have certainty on a time of reopening but was able to definitively say that skiing was done for the day. Food and beverage services within hotel properties had been suspended as well. Guests will receive refunds for lift tickets purchased for the day.



Chugach Electric's website showed that just over 500 customers were without power in the Girdwood area as of Monday evening.



The National Weather service had issued a weather warning for January 6th calling for 40 to 50 mph winds with gusts approaching 100 mph on the Turnagain Arm.



Alyeska currently has a total season snowfall of 263" (!!) and has received 16" in the last 24 hours. On average, Alyeska sees an annual summit snowfall of 650" per year and has more than 1,600 acres of skiable terrain.



Despite being located in one of the darker winter locations, following the spring equinox (March 20), Alyeska has more sunlight per day than any other resort in North America.



This is a developing story. We'll update this article when we learn more.

