“Did Private Equity Ruin Skiing?” Asks Finance Commentator

After nearly two weeks of operational difficulties and widespread media attention, the Park City Mountain, Utah, ski patrol strike has ended. Commentary on the significant event, though, may just be getting started.



“Imagine paying $354 for a single day lift ticket only to spend nearly an hour in a lift line, navigating overcrowded trails, and discovering that most of the mountain is closed.”



So begins a recent video from finance content creator and J.P. Morgan employee Cameron Galbraith. Titled Did Private Equity Ruin Skiing—The Park City Meltdown, Galbraith's video addresses the patrol strike head-on.

Galbraith provides an overview of the problems Park City experienced during the strike. With fewer patrollers on the mountain, the resort struggled to open terrain and provide its guests with a world-class skiing experience (Park City’s COO, Deirdra Walsh, in an editorial for The Park Record, apologized for the long wait times and lack of terrain).



Ultimately, Galbraith concludes his video by illustrating the current state of skiing. As the sport becomes more and more luxurious, he said, local workers are being priced out of the areas they work in, creating economic divides that harm community bonds.



Galbraith isn’t alone in discussing the strike.



Sports business analyst Joe Pompliano, in a recent YouTube upload, called the strike “one of the most interesting business case studies I have ever seen.”



Pompliano, entering similar terrain as Galbraith, says the real story of the strike revolves around “private equity’s corporate consolidation of ski towns placing a premium on margins, destroying customer loyalty while wreaking havoc on the slopes.”

While renewed by the strike, these concerns aren’t entirely new.



In 2023, Slate ran an article titled Epic Fail with the subheader “How a corporate duopoly ruined skiing.”



Gordon LaForge, the article’s author, begins by recalling fond experiences skiing at Arapahoe Basin, Colorado, where, he writes, “there was camaraderie, freedom, community, and lots and lots of fun.”



The picture he paints of the contemporary skiing landscape is less rosy. LaForge laments the rising costs of housing, single-day lift tickets, and ski school—these developments, he argues, have caused mountains to lose their culture as local workers and ski bums feel mounting financial pressure.

