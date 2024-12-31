On December 28, 2024 Deer Valley announced that it will open two of its three new chairlifts this week. Check out the announcement video below.

Vice President of Mountain Operations, Steve Graff, reported on the lift openings in the above video. Graff thanked the development, construction, and mountain operations teams for all their work in getting the new lifts and expanded terrain open early. Keetly Express and the Aurora chairlift will both open this week, although an exact date is still to be determined. Keetly Express will link Deer Valley's existing terrain with the expanded terrain. The third new lift, Hoodoo Express is still predicted to open during the 2024/25 season, but an opening date has not been announced.



According to Graff, all three new lifts are opening a year ahead of schedule.



Deer Valley's terrain expansion is a multi-year project that's slated to add an additional 3,700 acres of skiable terrain to the resort's existing 2,026 acres. The expansion will bring the resort to a whopping 5,726 acres of skiable terrain with a 2,900+ foot vertical drop and 37 chairlifts. Keetly Express and Aurora are just two of an anticipated 16 new lifts and one new gondola that will be built in the expansion. The expansion will make Deer Valley one of the largest ski resorts in North America.



Alongside expanded terrain, the project also includes a new snowmaking system, a new base area, and expanded dining options. The resort also anticipates the creation of 2,000 new jobs. In whole, Deer Valley hopes the expansion will offer an even more elevated skier experience on top of their 'skier only' policy (sorry, snowboarders!) and limited single-day lift tickets.



Located in Park City, Utah, Deer Valley is currently sitting on a 42" base depth with 90 total inches of snowfall this season.

