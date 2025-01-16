Skip to main content
A fatal avalanche on Red Mountain Pass, on January 7, 2025
A fatal avalanche that occurred on Red Mountain Pass on January 7

Cause of Deadly Colorado Avalanche Uncovered

CAIC has released a full report following an avalanche fatality on Red Mountain Pass.

A skier was killed in an avalanche on January 7, 2025 on Red Mountain Pass in Colorado. Following the accident, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has released a full investigation and accident report via both their website and social media.

The slide occurred in an area known locally as Bollywood in the Red Number 3 zone on Red Mountain Pass in Colorado's San Juan mountains. The skier was alone in the backcountry and had been working their way from skier's right to left on a face, skiing multiple laps. On what was estimated to be their seventh lap, they dropped in under some rocks on a northwest facing slope when a facet layer failed beneath a hard wind slab causing an avalanche. 

The avalanche crown was between 1.5 and 3 feet deep, ran around 400 vertical feet into a gully, and was ultimately classified as a D2 slide.

At the time of the avalanche, the area was rated Moderate for avalanche danger with a persistent slab layer on west through northeast to southeast aspects above treeline, and west through northeast to east near and below treeline.

A fatal avalanche on Red Mountain Pass on January 7, 2025

Looking up at the crown from the bottom of the debris pile. 

Unusually heavy snowfall for the area in November followed by a dry December created a weak snowpack composed largely of facets. Several storms in late December though early January dropped 24 inches of heavier snow along with strong winds onto the weak, faceted snowpack. 10 more inches of snow in the two days leading up to the accident covered the older snowpack with a layer of fresh powder. 

The skier's spouse alerted Ouray County Search and Rescue on the night of January 7th after they missed a check-in time. OCSAR, CAIC, and members of the skier's family recovered the body. "The skier may have been buried for more than four hours before help arrived. He was buried about 1 meter deep, too deep to effect a self-rescue from avalanche debris," said a social media post from CAIC. 

The skier was wearing an avalanche transceiver and airbag at the time of the accident.

CAIC does deeper investigations into accidents like these in an effort to learn and educate the community and avoid future accidents. In the report, CAIC noted several heuristic factors that could have contributed to the accident such as the skier's familiarity with the area and snowpack, and a "scarcity" mindset in searching for fresh snow. Because the skier was alone, it's impossible to identify the specific decision points throughout the day that may have led to him being caught in the slide. The full avalanche report and discussion can be found on CAIC's website. 

POWDER offers our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends.

Solitude Mountain Resort avalanche

Webcam Captures Talented Ski Patrollers Triggering Huge Avalanche

