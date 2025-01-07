Car Abandoned On Keystone, Colorado, Ski Run After GPS Issue

A Colorado driver has brought a whole new meaning to "slopeside parking" at Keystone Resort, Colorado.



The driver claimed to have been following GPS directions to Keystone employee housing on Sunday night when they ended up parked at the bottom of Schoolmarm ski run on the mountain. Keystone Resort confirmed that the car was found on snow at the Mountain House Base Area on Monday morning.

Summit County Sheriff's Office reported that the driver told them they were following a GPS route when they drove onto the ski run and quickly became stuck in the snow. Because the car was left on permitted ski resort property, the Sheriff's department did not issue the driver any citation.



The car couldn't be removed without disrupting resort operations so fencing was placed around it to protect ski area guests and employees until a tow truck could be brought in later that evening.

As someone who is both deeply directionally challenged and has terrible eyesight, especially when driving at night, I have to sympathize at least a little with this driver, as kooky a move as this might be. Also with ski area parking as expensive as it is these days (try $70K at Whistler), maybe this driver was just hoping to get lucky with some slope-side parking and was a little over confident in the abilities of their winter tires?



Luckily, no one was injured, it doesn't sound like the car really caused much of an inconvenience for resort operations, and it seems like the Summit County Sheriff's Department got a good laugh out of the situation.



Unfortunately, despite not getting a citation, parking on ski runs is still an ill-advised move, so don't go and try to fulfill any wild powder day parking fantasies. The runs are for skiers—not cars. It's also never a bad idea to have snow/winter-rated tires, 4WD or AWD, or carry chains if you anticipate driving in the snow (or even if you don't).



Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.